Last Saturday, the Hemingford Swim Team finished up the season in Sidney during the season finally Medal Meet.
“The weather wasn’t ideal but the swimmers toughed it out,” said Coach Ammie Frost. “This meet is the largest one of the season with more swimmers and spectators for this event than any other. The swimmers did great, a lot of them improved their times and several came back with medals. I want to thank the parents for allowing us to work with their kiddos. It was a great bunch of kids and they really worked hard this season!”