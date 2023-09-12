The Hemingford Cross Country runners competed in Kimball on Friday, Sept. 9. The varsity ran the 5000m course with middle school runners running for 3000m.
The varsity girls once again claimed the top spot as champs for the third meet in a row. The varsity boys came in strong at third behind Torrington and Pine Bluffs.
Runners Dakota Horstman and Aurora Hinman claimed the top two finishing spots for the varsity girls both finishing the run in just over 22 minutes. Austin Benda finished in third for the boys.
The middle school girls also came in at the top spot with the middle school boys in second.
“It was a fun way to end Homecoming week,” said Bobcat Cross Country Coach Jayme Clark. “Times may not have been where we wanted, but we have goals set high for the next meet.”
The team competed in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Sept. 12. They were looking forward to the cooler temperature. Check next week’s Ledger for results and photos from the Run at the Rocks meet.
“We are planning on doing our annual treat run on Wednesday, Oct. 4,” said Clark. “If you would like to provide treats for our runners this year and be a stop on our route, please let us know.”
Clark was also excited to announce that the team will be traveling to a new course this season. Hemingford is among the 22 schools invited to the Pheasant Run Golf Course in grant for a meet hosted by Perkins County on Oct. 12.
Bobcat Results for Kimball
High School Girls- Kimball Invite Champs
Dakota Horstman- 1st
Aurora Hinman- 2nd
Carlye Kresl- 8th
Teagen Thompson- 14th
Serenity Dillard- 33rd
High School Boys- 3rd Place Team Finish
Austin Benda- 3rd
Boady Hunter- 7th
Keirith Yale- 23rd
Cody Penaluna- 27th
Seth Dillard- 49th
Jr. High Girls- Kimball Invite Champs
Ainslee Woltman- 4th
Charlea Fancher- 5th
Desilee Hinman- 6th
Bayje Neal- 16th
Brooke Hartman- 28th
Sofia Gomez- 37th
Jr. High Boys- 2nd Place Team Finish
Gaige Thompson- 8th
Fletcher Moseman- 9th
Andrew Miller- 10th
Connor Butler- 16th
Cash Keane- 35th
Porter Sorensen-46th
Braden Staudenmaier-47th