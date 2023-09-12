The Hemingford Cross Country runners competed in Kimball on Friday, Sept. 9. The varsity ran the 5000m course with middle school runners running for 3000m.

The varsity girls once again claimed the top spot as champs for the third meet in a row. The varsity boys came in strong at third behind Torrington and Pine Bluffs.

Runners Dakota Horstman and Aurora Hinman claimed the top two finishing spots for the varsity girls both finishing the run in just over 22 minutes. Austin Benda finished in third for the boys.

The middle school girls also came in at the top spot with the middle school boys in second.

“It was a fun way to end Homecoming week,” said Bobcat Cross Country Coach Jayme Clark. “Times may not have been where we wanted, but we have goals set high for the next meet.”

The team competed in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Sept. 12. They were looking forward to the cooler temperature. Check next week’s Ledger for results and photos from the Run at the Rocks meet.

“We are planning on doing our annual treat run on Wednesday, Oct. 4,” said Clark. “If you would like to provide treats for our runners this year and be a stop on our route, please let us know.”

Clark was also excited to announce that the team will be traveling to a new course this season. Hemingford is among the 22 schools invited to the Pheasant Run Golf Course in grant for a meet hosted by Perkins County on Oct. 12.

Bobcat Results for Kimball

High School Girls- Kimball Invite Champs

Dakota Horstman- 1st

Aurora Hinman- 2nd

Carlye Kresl- 8th

Teagen Thompson- 14th

Serenity Dillard- 33rd

High School Boys- 3rd Place Team Finish

Austin Benda- 3rd

Boady Hunter- 7th

Keirith Yale- 23rd

Cody Penaluna- 27th

Seth Dillard- 49th

Jr. High Girls- Kimball Invite Champs

Ainslee Woltman- 4th

Charlea Fancher- 5th

Desilee Hinman- 6th

Bayje Neal- 16th

Brooke Hartman- 28th

Sofia Gomez- 37th

Jr. High Boys- 2nd Place Team Finish

Gaige Thompson- 8th

Fletcher Moseman- 9th

Andrew Miller- 10th

Connor Butler- 16th

Cash Keane- 35th

Porter Sorensen-46th