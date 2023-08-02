There was a huge turnout for the 2023 Box Butte County Fair Gymkhana on Sunday, July 30 at the Box Butte County Fair Arena.
The event began with Gracia Votruba, Cydnie Herian, and Ainslee Woltman carrying the American flags on horseback while Raelee Woltman sang the National Anthem.
The Gymkhana normally has a total of six events for each age group: poles, keyhole, speed ball, flag race, barrels, and egg race. However, several thunderstorms and lightning in the area cut the event short and they were only able to complete the events of pole bending, keyhole, and barrel racing.
The age divisions for the events were 7 and under, 8-10 years old, 11-14 years old, 15-18 years old, and adults.
“This event has gained an incredible following and we had over 45 contestants, with 123 entries completed,” said Event Coordinator Jenilee Woltman.
People are also reading…
“Thank you Shaun Hansen for spraying the arena, Hemingford Fire Department for the ice, Lee Woltman for raking and working the arena, Herian Family for the electric eyes, Danette Hudson for judging the event, the fair office for getting all the supplies and helping with registrations and timing, Lloyd and Micki Votruba for sponsoring the All-Around Awards. Thank you to all the volunteers that chipped in to help the event run smoothly and last but not least a big thank you to the fair board for keeping this event going, we have so much fun every year and it is a great way to start the 2023 Box Butte County Fair!”
<&underline>Gymkhana Results:
</&underline>
Pole Bending
7 & Under
1 Bryndle Votruba
2 Terryn Heupel
3 Augustus Woltman
4 Lindy Hoerler
5 Emrys Jackson
6 Taos Votruba
Landen Willey
Lacee Willey
Jojo Intermill
Autumn Hartman
Wyatt Redden
Brecken Hartman
Jarrett Redden
Taitt Redden
8-10 yrs
1 Tierney Heupel
2 Gracia Votruba
3 Charlie Herian
4 Cydnie Herian
5 Teal Vinyard
6 Paisley Intermill
Autumn Jackson
11-14 yrs
1 Brooke Hartman
2 Ainslee Woltman
3 Dallas Woltman
4 Addison Intermill
5 Dakota Horstman
6 Sandra Wilkins
15-18 yrs
1 Jayda Meyring
2 Jali Jackson — 2
3 Ariel Warner
4 Emily Bennett
5 Lauren Garner
6 Gracie Wilkins
Jali Jackson — 1Matthew Jackson
Rylee White
Brookelynn Warner
Adults
1 Lloyd Votruba
2 Margaret Hartmen
3 Bill Bennett
4 Christina Butler
5 Patrick Hartman
Keyhole
7 & Under
1 Bryndle Votruba
2 Terryn Heupel
3 Lindy Hoerler
4 Taos Votruba
5 Augustus Woltman
6 Wyatt Redden
Landen Willey
Jojo Intermill
Jarrett Redden
Emrys Jackson
Lacee Willey
Autumn Hartman
Taitt Redden
8-10 yrs
1 Tierney Heupel
2 Teal Vinyard
3 Charlie Herian
4 Paisley Intermill
5 Cydnie Herian
6 Autumn Jackson
Harley Payne
Gracia Votruba
11-14 yrs
1 Dakota Horstman
2 Addison Intermill
3 Ainslee Woltman
4 Dallas Woltman
5 Brooke Hartman
15-18 yrs
1 Emily Bennett
2 Jali Jackson — 2
3 Jali Jackson- 1
4 Lauren Garner
5 Rylee White
6 Jayda Meyring
Ariel Warner
Matthew Jackson
Gracie Wilkins
Brookelynn Warner
Adults
1 Lloyd Votruba
2 Christina Butler
Barrels
7 & Under
1 Bryndle Votruba
2 Lindy Hoerler
3 Terryn Heupel
4 Augustus Woltman
5 Emrys Jackson
6 Landen Willey
Taos Votruba
Jojo Intermill
Lacee Willey
Autumn Hartman
Jarrett Redden
Brecken Hartman
Wyatt Redden
8-10 yrs
1 Gracia Votruba
2 Tierney Heupel
3 Teal Vinyard
4 Cydnie Herian
5 Charlie Herian
6 Paisley Intermill
Harley Payne
Autumn Jackson
11-14 yrs
1 Addison Intermill
2 Dakota Horstman
3 Ainslee Woltman
4 Sandra Wilkins
5 Dallas Woltman
6 Brooke Hartman
15-18 yrs
1 Emily Bennett
2 Brookelynn Warner
3 Jayda Meyring
4 Jali Jackson — 2
5 Jali Jackson- 1
6 Ariel Warner
Lauren Garner
Rylee White
Matthew Jackson
Gracie Wilkins
Adults
1 Christina Butler
All-Around Awards
7 & Under
Bryndle Votruba
8-10 yrs
Tierney Heupel
11-14 yrs
Addison Intermill
15-18 yrs
Emily Bennett