There was a huge turnout for the 2023 Box Butte County Fair Gymkhana on Sunday, July 30 at the Box Butte County Fair Arena.

The event began with Gracia Votruba, Cydnie Herian, and Ainslee Woltman carrying the American flags on horseback while Raelee Woltman sang the National Anthem.

The Gymkhana normally has a total of six events for each age group: poles, keyhole, speed ball, flag race, barrels, and egg race. However, several thunderstorms and lightning in the area cut the event short and they were only able to complete the events of pole bending, keyhole, and barrel racing.

The age divisions for the events were 7 and under, 8-10 years old, 11-14 years old, 15-18 years old, and adults.

“This event has gained an incredible following and we had over 45 contestants, with 123 entries completed,” said Event Coordinator Jenilee Woltman.

“Thank you Shaun Hansen for spraying the arena, Hemingford Fire Department for the ice, Lee Woltman for raking and working the arena, Herian Family for the electric eyes, Danette Hudson for judging the event, the fair office for getting all the supplies and helping with registrations and timing, Lloyd and Micki Votruba for sponsoring the All-Around Awards. Thank you to all the volunteers that chipped in to help the event run smoothly and last but not least a big thank you to the fair board for keeping this event going, we have so much fun every year and it is a great way to start the 2023 Box Butte County Fair!”

<&underline>Gymkhana Results:

</&underline>

Pole Bending

7 & Under

1 Bryndle Votruba

2 Terryn Heupel

3 Augustus Woltman

4 Lindy Hoerler

5 Emrys Jackson

6 Taos Votruba

Landen Willey

Lacee Willey

Jojo Intermill

Autumn Hartman

Wyatt Redden

Brecken Hartman

Jarrett Redden

Taitt Redden

8-10 yrs

1 Tierney Heupel

2 Gracia Votruba

3 Charlie Herian

4 Cydnie Herian

5 Teal Vinyard

6 Paisley Intermill

Autumn Jackson

11-14 yrs

1 Brooke Hartman

2 Ainslee Woltman

3 Dallas Woltman

4 Addison Intermill

5 Dakota Horstman

6 Sandra Wilkins

15-18 yrs

1 Jayda Meyring

2 Jali Jackson — 2

3 Ariel Warner

4 Emily Bennett

5 Lauren Garner

6 Gracie Wilkins

Jali Jackson — 1Matthew Jackson

Rylee White

Brookelynn Warner

Adults

1 Lloyd Votruba

2 Margaret Hartmen

3 Bill Bennett

4 Christina Butler

5 Patrick Hartman

Keyhole

7 & Under

1 Bryndle Votruba

2 Terryn Heupel

3 Lindy Hoerler

4 Taos Votruba

5 Augustus Woltman

6 Wyatt Redden

Landen Willey

Jojo Intermill

Jarrett Redden

Emrys Jackson

Lacee Willey

Autumn Hartman

Taitt Redden

8-10 yrs

1 Tierney Heupel

2 Teal Vinyard

3 Charlie Herian

4 Paisley Intermill

5 Cydnie Herian

6 Autumn Jackson

Harley Payne

Gracia Votruba

11-14 yrs

1 Dakota Horstman

2 Addison Intermill

3 Ainslee Woltman

4 Dallas Woltman

5 Brooke Hartman

15-18 yrs

1 Emily Bennett

2 Jali Jackson — 2

3 Jali Jackson- 1

4 Lauren Garner

5 Rylee White

6 Jayda Meyring

Ariel Warner

Matthew Jackson

Gracie Wilkins

Brookelynn Warner

Adults

1 Lloyd Votruba

2 Christina Butler

Barrels

7 & Under

1 Bryndle Votruba

2 Lindy Hoerler

3 Terryn Heupel

4 Augustus Woltman

5 Emrys Jackson

6 Landen Willey

Taos Votruba

Jojo Intermill

Lacee Willey

Autumn Hartman

Jarrett Redden

Brecken Hartman

Wyatt Redden

8-10 yrs

1 Gracia Votruba

2 Tierney Heupel

3 Teal Vinyard

4 Cydnie Herian

5 Charlie Herian

6 Paisley Intermill

Harley Payne

Autumn Jackson

11-14 yrs

1 Addison Intermill

2 Dakota Horstman

3 Ainslee Woltman

4 Sandra Wilkins

5 Dallas Woltman

6 Brooke Hartman

15-18 yrs

1 Emily Bennett

2 Brookelynn Warner

3 Jayda Meyring

4 Jali Jackson — 2

5 Jali Jackson- 1

6 Ariel Warner

Lauren Garner

Rylee White

Matthew Jackson

Gracie Wilkins

Adults

1 Christina Butler

All-Around Awards

7 & Under

Bryndle Votruba

8-10 yrs

Tierney Heupel

11-14 yrs

Addison Intermill

15-18 yrs