Liz Mayer (left) Sophomore at Wayne State Activities and Hobbies: Swimming ;), being active and I love being involved within my community. Why did you want to be a lifeguard?: I wanted to be a lifeguard because it helps keep others safe, you advance in your people skills and the manager (Ammie Frost) is awesome! Savanna Hickman (right) Hemingford High School Senior Activities and Hobbies: Volleyball and Racing Why did you want to be a lifeguard?: I wanted to be a lifeguard because I remember coming to the pool as a kid and the same environment I was in. I wanted to be a part of keeping the kids safe and still being able to have fun.