The Alliance Spartan Junior Baseball Team hosted the 2023 Nebraska American Legion Class B State Tournament last week at Bower-Shankland Field from July 15-19. Teams travelled from as far as 380 miles away to compete. Area hotels were sold out but players and their families enjoyed visiting local restaurants and tourist spots such as Carhenge and the fountain.

Teams to compete included: Waverly, Central City, Seward, Lincoln Christian, Wahoo, Holdrege, Gering and Alliance. The weather was a scorcher but there were a couple of delays in the evening when storms got to close and lighting could be seen.

Hemingford Bobcat Cody Gallas plays centerfield for the Alliance Spartans who were defeated on Saturday, the first day of the tournament, by Seward 11-4. Other scores from opening day included Lincoln Christian over Holdrege 1-0, Wahoo over Central City 10-5 and Waverly over Gering 10-5.

Sunday proved tough for Central City who was elminated by Holdrege 4-3, Alliance was taken out by Gering 4-1, Lincoln Christian beat Wahoo 16-7 and Waverly fell to Seward 2-1 in an extra inning nail biter.

Gering was knocked out by Lincoln Christian on Monday 7-3, Holdrege eliminated Waverly 4-1 and Seward defeated Waverly 12-3.

Tuesday’s matchup included Gering who was knocked out by Seward 6-3 and Holdrege being taken out by the undefeated Wahoo.

The Championship Game came down to Seward taking on Wahoo on Wednesday in front of fans from both towns as well as local baseball fans that showed up to anxiously watch to see who would win the State Championship Title. Seward needed to win twice to take the title with the undefeated Wahoo only needing one win. Seward took an early lead with a few strong hitters and strong momentum. Wahoo came back to tie the game at 5-5 in the 5th inning and took the lead in the 6th. Seward tried to battle back but fell just slightly short when Wahoo got the final out to end the game with a 6-5 score.