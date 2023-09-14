Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of September 14 — 22
BreakfastThursday, Sept. 14 — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ with Fruit & Milk/Juice
Friday — No School
Monday — Biscuits & Gravy or Cold Cereal with Fruit & Milk/Juice
Tuesday — Omelet with Toast or PPJ with Fruit & Juice/Milk
Wednesday — Bagel with Cream Cheese and Strawberries or Cold Cereal with Fruit & Milk/Juice
Thursday — Waffles or PBJ with Fruit & Milk/Juice
Friday — Breakfast Casserole or Cold Cereal with Fruit & Milk/Juice
LunchThursday, Sept. 14 — Pasta Hamburger Bake with Vegetables & Fruit
Friday — No School
Monday — Hamburger on a Bun with Vegetables & Fruit
Tuesday — Taco with Corn & Fruit
Wednesday — Chicken Fried Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Corn & Fruit
Thursday — Lasagna Roll-up with Vegetables & Fruit
Friday — Bosco Sticks with Vegetables & Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.