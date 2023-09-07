Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of September 7 — 15
BreakfastThursday, Sept. 7 — Funnel Cake with Powdered Sugar or PBJ with Fruit & Milk/Juice
Friday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal with Fruit & Milk/Juice
Monday — Biscuits & Gravy or Cold Cereal with Fruit & Milk/Juice
Tuesday — Breakfast Quesadillas or PPJ with Fruit & Juice/Milk
Wednesday — Pancake or Cold Cereal with Fruit & Milk/Juice
Thursday — Breakfast Sandwich or PBJ with Fruit & Milk/Juice
Friday — No School
LunchThursday, Sept. 7 — Spaghetti with Garlic Toast and Vegetables & Fruit
People are also reading…
Friday — Chicken Sandwich with Vegetables & Fruit
Monday — Pizza with Vegetables & Fruit
Tuesday — Sweet and Sour Chicken over Rice Vegetables & Fruit
Wednesday — Salisbury Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables & Fruit
Thursday — Pasta Hamburger Bake with Vegetables & Fruit
Friday — No School
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.