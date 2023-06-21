Three Box Butte County students were among the more than 1,100 students that made the Wayne State College dean’s list for Spring 2023.

Wayne State College included 1,183 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.