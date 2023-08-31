Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry has stepped down from her position for retirement effective Thursday, Aug. 31. Mowry won the election for sheriff in 2006 when she was a deputy and then incumbent sheriff Dick Bauer chose not to run for reelection.
Deputy J.D. Sutphen was appointed interim sheriff by the Box Butte County Commissioners. Applications are being accepted for sheriff through Sept. 27.
