Paul Raben celebrated his 80th Birthday on Tuesday, June 27.
His family would like to wish him happy birthday and celebrate the milestone by hosting a card shower. Birthday cards may be sent to Paul at PO Box 403 in Hemingford, NE 69348.
Paul and Carol (Long) Raben celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this month. The couple were married June 10, 1968 at the United Methodist Church in Crawford, Nebraska.
The couple raised their three children in Hemingford, where the couple currently resides. They are parents to Mike, Tonya (Mike) & Justin (Bridget) of Hemingford. The happy couple are also the grandparents to Paul W. Raben and Olivia Raben of Lincoln, Matthew Mayer (Delaney) of Alliance, Jonathan Mayer of Elkhorn, and Elizabeth Mayer of Hemingford; Brooke Wilson of New York; Rylie and Parker Wright and Emma Raben of Hemingford. They also have one great-grand daughter Journey Jo of Alliance.
The children and grandchildren are honoring Paul & Carol with a card shower. Please send your wishes to PO Box 403 in Hemingford, NE 69348.