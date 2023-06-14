Patricia Ruffing celebrated her 90th Birthday on Monday, June 12.
Her family would like to celebrate the momentous occasion by hosting a card shower. Birthday cards may be sent to Patricia at PO Box 428, Hemingford, NE 69348.
Dr. Ruffing isn't far behind as he will be turning 90 on January 15, 2024. The couple celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 14. Here's to wishing them both health and happiness.
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
