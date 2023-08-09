Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for August 10 — 16:
Thursday, August 10 – Chicken Fried Chicken with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & Corn or Chef Salad with Chicken
Friday, August 11 – Club Sandwich with Chips & Grape Salad
Monday, August 14 – Chicken Salad Sandwich with Macaroni Salad
Tuesday, August 15 – Taco Quesadilla with Fideo
Wednesday, August 16 – Beef & Noodles with Green Beans and a Dinner Roll
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
All voucher meals come with a fruit cup, fruit or dessert.