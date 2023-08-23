Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for August 24 — 30:
Thursday, August 24 – Chicken Strips with Potato Salad & California Veggies
Friday, August 25 – Sloppy Joes with Nachos
Monday, August 28 – Patty Melt with Pasta Salad
Tuesday, August 29 – Deluxe Burrito
Wednesday, August 30 – Pulled Pork Sandwich with Baked Beans & Coleslaw
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds for dine-in or can be delivered. The menu is subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. All voucher meals come with a fruit cup, fruit or dessert.