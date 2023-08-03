Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for August 3 — 9:
Thursday, August 3 – Chicken Fried Steak with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & Corn or Chef Salad with Ham
Friday, August 4 – Italian Wrap with Pasta Salad & Jell-O Cup
Monday, August 7 – Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich with Chip & Cucumber Salad
Tuesday, August 8 – Taco Salad
Wednesday, August 9 – Hot Beef Sandwich with Green Beans
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
All voucher meals come with a fruit cup, fruit or dessert.