Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for July 27 — August 2:
Thursday, July 27 – Chicken Strips with Potato Salad & California Veggies or Chef Salad
Friday, July 28 – Grilled Turkey, Bacon and Ranch Sandwich with Chips & Cookie
Monday, July 31 – BLT with Pasta Salad
Tuesday, August 1 – Loaded Taco Potato
Wednesday, August 2 – Spaghetti & Meatballs with Salad & Garlic Bread
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered. All voucher meals come with a fruit cup, fruit or dessert.