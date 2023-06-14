Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for June 15 — 22:
Thursday, June 15 – Chicken Fried Chicken Meal or Chef Salad with Chicken
Friday, June 16 – Italian Wrap or Sub Sandwich with Chips & Fruit
Monday, June 19 – French Dip or Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with Macaroni Salad & Pickle
Tuesday, June 20 – Super Nachos or Taco Salad
Wednesday, June 21 – Beef & Noodles with Green Beans
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
Tags
- Potato
- Menu
- Meal
- Gastronomy
- Food
- Chicken Sandwich
- Chicken Salad
- Nacho
- Sandwich
- Cheeseburger
- Taco
- Steak
- Corn
- Cheese
- Chowder
- Ham
- Popper
- Garlic Bread
- Chicken
- Meatball
- Soup
- Slider
- Punch Card
- Purchase
- Catering
- Special
- Gravy
- Patty
- Green Bean
- Potato Soup
- Reuben
- Gyro
- Jell-o
- Pasta Salad
- Potato Salad
- Flatbread
- Dinner
- Broccoli
- Alfredo
- Lasagna
- Fruit Cup
- Restaurant Industry
- Agriculture
- Food Industry
- Trade
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.