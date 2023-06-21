Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for June 22 — 28:
Thursday, June 22 – Chicken Fried Steak Meal or Chef Salad with Turkey
Friday, June 23 – Turkey, Bacon & Ranch Wrap or Sub with Chips & Pudding Cup
Monday, June 26 – Grilled Ham & Cheese or Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich with Side Salad & Pickle
Tuesday, June 27 – Indian Tacos
Wednesday, June 28 – Pulled Pork Sandwich with Baked Beans & Cole Slaw
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
