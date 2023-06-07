Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for June 8 — 14:
Thursday, June 8 – Chicken Fried Steak Meal or Chef Salad with Ham
Friday, June 9 – Club Wrap or Sub Sandwich with Chips & Jell-O Cup
Monday, June 12 – Gyro or BLT with Pasta Salad & Pickle
Tuesday, June 13 – Tacos with Rice & Beans or Taco Salad
Wednesday, June 14 – Spaghetti & Meatballs with Salad & Garlic Bread
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
