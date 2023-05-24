Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for May 25 — 31:
Thursday, May 25 – Chicken Fried Steak or Chef Salad with Ham
Friday, May 26 – BBQ Chicken Flatbread with Chips & Pudding Cup
Monday, May 29 – Closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 30 – Indian Tacos or Taco Salad
Wednesday, May 31 – Swedish Meatballs and Green Beans
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
