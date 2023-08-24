The Hemingford Village Board of Trustees met for their August meeting last week at the Village Office. All trustees were present with the exception of Will Mahony who was excused.

“I sent you the new splash pad proposal, we are about $47,770.09 short with the new proposal between the grant and what we had pledged,” said Village Administrator Barb Straub. “We need to think of some other ways to fund that but if we can pull the trigger we can start that splash pad in the spring and have it open for the season.”

She noted that there are funds in the Keno account that would cover the cost.

“Margaret (Hansen, Hemingford Legion) is generating between four and five thousand a quarter so that would replace itself,” said Straub. “There are some grants that Joni (Jespersen) is looking at that we could apply for; we could cut out some of the bigger features to cut that cost down.”

Straub noted that they had $57 thousand in grant funds, another $36 thousand in the donation account and $37 thousand in the sales tax account for the project.

That’s roughly $130,000 that the Village has dedicated for the Splash Pad. During the April 2020 meeting when the project was proposed it was said that, “$135,000 would make a very nice splash pad for the size of our community.” Now we all know that construction costs have drastically increased since 2020.

“Before Covid we said this was going to do and I think we should still stand by it and put it in,” said Trustee Jake Frost. “It’s expensive but the kids aren’t going to benefit from it if we don’t get it done.”

Straub will report to the board on possible grants and a decision will be made during the next meeting.

Michael Blumanthal asked to be on the agenda to discuss the nuisance abatement of his property at 604 Park Street.

“I’m doing what I can and I’ve made a lot of progress so far,” he said. “I would like to discuss and get copies of the ordinances that we have violated specifically as well as tenants receiving ordinances.”

Blumanthal approached the board with photographs that he had taken Saturday of other properties in town stating that he was, “being singled out.”

“No you aren’t,” said Lynda Novotny. “The only reason we’ve stayed with you is we are worried that kids can get hurt on your property.”

“Regardless of our proximity to the park, that should not be an issue,” said Blumanthal.

“You don’t think that there’s a concern that little kids being across the street might go over there,” stated Trustee Riki Hunter.

“Little kids should be supervised!” said Blumanthal’s wife Sarah.

“If they wind up on my property and get hurt that’s their own fault for trespassing,” said Blumanthal. “It’s private property.”

The board was made aware that Straub approved a request for a privacy fence to be installed by the Blumanthal’s.

“We’ve brought this up to this point because it’s been at least three years that we’ve been trying to get this straightened out,” said Village Trustee President Richard Wacker.

Some of the trailers on the property are currently occupied and two are empty. One empty trailer is being used for storage by the Blumanthal’s and one was destroyed by a former tenent.

“You have to understand our frustration; we have been talking to you about this for years and we keep hearing the same excuses and same stories,” said Novotny. “When are you going to achieve making your property safe?”

“I’ve always tried to make progress but it’s a trailer park; it’s going to accumulate items regardless of what we do with it,” said Blumanthal. “It’s private property, I can own what I want.”

“It’s within city limits; it has to follow our ordinances,” said Frost.

The board will check back in with the Blumanthal’s on the progress of cleaning up the property and installing a privacy fence in two months during the October meeting.

“That should give you two months to get plenty of progress made,” said Frost.