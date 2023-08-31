Hemingford Public School Menu for the week of September 1 — 8
BreakfastFriday, Sept. 1 — Breakfast Casserole or Cold Cereal, Fruit & Juice/Milk
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Scrambled Eggs & Toast or PPJ with Fruit & Juice/Milk
Wednesday — Breakfast Pizza or Cold Cereal with Fruit & Milk/Juice
Thursday — Funnel Cake with Powdered Sugar or PBJ with Fruit & Milk/Juice
Friday — French Toast Casserole or Cold Cereal with Fruit & Milk/Juice
LunchFriday, Sept. 1 — Sub Sandwich with Vegetables & Fruit
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Hot Dog on a Bun with Vegetables & Fruit
Wednesday — Chicken Nuggets with Vegetables & Fruit
Thursday — Spaghetti with Garlic Toast and Vegetables & Fruit
Friday — Chicken Sandwich with Vegetables & Fruit
*Milk is served with all meals. Menus are subject to change. The Hemingford Public School provides lunches in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.