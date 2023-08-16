The Hemingford Care Center will soon be expanding their services to include a memory support unit to better serve residents with dementia. Windmill Gardens is an eight bed, secure unit offering a quiet and structured environment.

“Dementia is everywhere and facilities are figuring out that the one size fits all nursing homes don’t always work,” said HHC Administrator Lora Sullivan. “It’s going to make such a difference; with a secure unit you wont have people going in and out all the time and there won’t be the distractions and noise.”

Staff will be specially trained to take care of dementia patients; patience and meaningful activities are important. The focus will be on dementia, not behavioral health. Windmill Gardens will also offer support and education for patient families and loved ones. A memory support unit looks different from a traditional nursing home. Very few nursing homes in the panhandle offer a separate unit that specializes in dementia care.

“You’ll have different activities for the residents that are back there,” said Sullivan. “Activities that might help them maintain any memory that they might have, but probably not. But there’s going to be a lot of reminiscing and activities that remind them of things they used to do. Patients with dementia might not remember what happened last week but they remember high school, their wedding, when their kids were born, things like that.”

Those who have been near the care center lately have no doubt noticed that there’s a fence up around the Hemingford Care Center Community Garden.

“Everybody will still be able to go through the garden they will just have to check in through the secured unit to get back there,” said Sullivan. “It’s still going to be as beautiful as ever. The time and effort that has gone into the garden is overwhelming.”

HCC Administrator Lora Sullivan has been in Hemingford since April and has worked at nursing homes since 1987.

“We’re all about making the days count while our residents are here with us, this is their home,” she said.

Windmill Gardens was scheduled to open last week but delays in the remodel have pushed the potential opening date to but due to Monday, August 21.