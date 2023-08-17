The August Yard of the Month was awarded to Brad and Robyn Petersen at 721 Niobrara Ave.

“They were excited and so shocked to see me,” said Hemingford Code Enforcement Officer Kyla Cotant. “Fresh floral garden arrangements, beautiful yard décor, sculpted shrubs all made for a very proud property display on main street of Hemingford.”

“Robyn and I were so surprised and excited when Kyla showed up,” said Brad. “We are so appreciative of the recognition.”

Q: Have you always had a beautiful yard?

“Oh, I think so. I’ve never been a fan of dumping chemicals into the grass so fighting the weeds is always the hardest part,” he said.

Q: Do you spend a lot of time on your yard?

“Robyn spent a lot of years hauling a hose around making sure it stayed green but she finally spent the money for underground sprinklers and boy has that made a difference. I would say it’s a joint effort for us but she does 70 percent of the work and I do around 30. The flowers are 100 percent her and she does the mowing but I compliment her with the weed-eating.”

“Her flowers are just beautiful! She has worked in flower shops most of her career; Her folks had flower shops in South Dakota that she helped with and then she worked at Hoffhaus for years so she’s very passionate about flowers.”

Q: For years, your hard was home to the Bobcat statue. What happened to him?

“Don’t worry, the Bobcat is alive! I spent a lot of years trying to keep him from rotting but when I noticed he was starting to rot from the ground up I knew I had to do something to try and save him. It was Robyn’s idea to call the school to see if they would want him for a project. I reached out to Superintendent Travis Miller and they were able to save him. They restored him and he is now on display in the Red Zone.”

The Petersen’s will proudly display the sign created and donated by Cotant in their yard all month as well as receive a generous donations from Valor General Store.

“Many great nominations have been received, thank you to all who have nominated, we appreciate your participation,” said Cotant. “Nominations are always accepted, September is the last month for the regular Yard of the Month. I am working on Holiday ideas for the fall/winter.”

To nominate your own yard or another Hemingford resident’s yard for Yard of the Month please pick up a nomination form at the Village Office. Nominations can also be done online on the Hemingford Codes Facebook page or at this link https://form.jotform.com/231275534956160