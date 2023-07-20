The July Yard of the Month was awarded to Gary and Kathy Gettert at 312 Sidney Ave.

“It’s an honor to be recognized,” said Kathy. “I walk and bike a lot and there are so many pretty yards in town.”

Q: Have you always had a beautiful yard?

“We moved here in 1979 and there are three lots that have changed a lot. It was not in great shape when we moved here and we’ve just changed it bit by bit. We’ve taken out all of the existing trees over the years and replaced it with what is here now.”

Q: Do you spend a lot of time on your yard?

“We do spend a lot of time out here. Gary’s part is the biggest part, he does most of the yard and garden and the flowers are my part. Until it’s time to can then I help in the garden with harvesting and canning.”

Q: Do you have any advice for a beautiful yard?

“Time; time is the biggest thing. If you enjoy it it’s great and if you don’t it’s a chore but we sure do enjoy it.”

The Getterts will proudly display the sign created and donated by Hemingford Code Enforcement Officer Kyla Cotant in their yard all month as well as receive a $25 gift certificate to Treasured Grounds with funds donated by a Hemingford resident for the contest.

“A beautiful property doesn’t happen overnight,” said Cotant. “It takes time, patience, love, care along with meticulous planning and endless upkeep. July’s Yard of the Month was one that just meets so many points of beauty and passion.”

Nominations for the August Yard of the Month are being accepted through the month of July. To nominate your own yard or another Hemingford resident’s yard for Yard of the Month please pick up a nomination form at the Village Office. Nominations can also be done online on the Hemingford Codes Facebook page or at this link https://form.jotform.com/231275534956160