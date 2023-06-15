The first Hemingford Yard of the Month has been awarded. The June Yard of the Month was awarded to Ken Bryner at 621 Sidney Ave.

Bryner will proudly display the sign created and donated by Hemingford Code Enforcement Officer Kyla Cotant in his yard all month. He was also given a tumbler cup donated by MC Signs & Decals.

Q: Have you always had a beautiful yard?

Bryner: No, not until about five or six years ago when I completely redid it. I put in underground sprinklers and started over with seed.

Q: Do you spend a lot of time on your yard?

Bryner: Since retiring from the rail road I get to spend more time on it. Instead of a lot of flowers, the front beds are decorated with cowboy silhouettes that my wife bought and I made stands for.

Q: Do you have any advice for a beautiful yard?

Bryner: Lots of water and fertilizer.

Nominations for the July Yard of the Month are being accepted through the month of June. To nominate your own yard or another Hemingford resident’s yard for Yard of the Month please pick up a nomination form at the Village Office. Nominations can also be done online on the Hemingford Codes Facebook page or at this link https://form.jotform.com/231275534956160