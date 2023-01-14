County bridge near Minatare to receive state rehabilitation aid

LINCOLN – State funds will help to rehabilitate a concrete-slab Scotts Bluff County bridge near Minatare as part of the latest round of state County Bridge Match Program awards.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation Friday announced the approval of 30 bridge projects in 18 counties, including one over Nine Mile Creek 2 miles east and 2 miles north of Minatare.

The match program, approved by the Legislature in 2016, provides 55% of eligible county bridge construction costs up to $250,000 per project. The selected counties pay for the other 45%, NDOT said in a press release.

Bridges chosen for aid in the match program’s seventh round will receive a total of $5 million out of a combined construction cost of $11.5 million, the agency said.