 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

County bridge near Minatare to receive state rehabilitation aid

  • 0

Since March 2021 the US government has received over 350 new reports of “unidentified aerial phenomenon.”

LINCOLN – State funds will help to rehabilitate a concrete-slab Scotts Bluff County bridge near Minatare as part of the latest round of state County Bridge Match Program awards.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Nebraska Department of Transportation Friday announced the approval of 30 bridge projects in 18 counties, including one over Nine Mile Creek 2 miles east and 2 miles north of Minatare.

The match program, approved by the Legislature in 2016, provides 55% of eligible county bridge construction costs up to $250,000 per project. The selected counties pay for the other 45%, NDOT said in a press release.

Bridges chosen for aid in the match program’s seventh round will receive a total of $5 million out of a combined construction cost of $11.5 million, the agency said.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News