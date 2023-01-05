Details of key Thursday bills from western Nebraska lawmakers

Here’s more on major statewide bills introduced by western Nebraska state senators Thursday in the Legislature:

Constitutional carry

Twenty-six of the 49 Unicameral lawmakers cosponsored Gordon state Sen. Tom Brewer’s Legislative Bill 77, which mostly resembles his 2021-22 measure that senators pulled out of committee but failed by two votes to grant first-round approval last year.

That number “sends a pretty strong message about passage” of the bill this session, Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said Thursday. He joined Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard, Brian Hardin of Gering and Teresa Ibach of Sumner in signing onto LB 77.

Besides letting most Nebraskans carry concealed weapons without a permit, Brewer’s bill would strip counties, cities and villages of any power to require firearms registration, block possession of concealed weapons or regulate gun ownership, possession or handling except as state law provides.

LB 77 wouldn’t apply to people prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under state or federal law. People younger than 21 couldn’t possess weapons unless they are at least 18 and are in the military or a “duly authorized law enforcement officer.”

The bill includes several other situations in which concealed weapons wouldn’t be allowed. It doesn’t include a so-called “carve-out” amendment from the 2021-22 bill that Brewer had agreed to in a failed effort to overcome opposition from Omaha and Lincoln police.

Consumption tax

Erdman’s renewed bill package to abolish property, sales and income taxes includes two amendments needing voter approval (Legislative Resolutions 6CA and 7CA) and an enabling bill (LB 79).

Supporters also intend to start an initiative petition drive, said Erdman, whose previous consumption-tax proposals failed in both 2020 and 2021.

All current state and local taxes, except excise taxes, would be abolished on Dec. 31, 2025. An initial 7.5% tax “on the use or consumption … of taxable property or services” would take its place the next day.

The consumption tax wouldn’t be collected on items subject to excise taxes, including motor fuels, cigarettes and alcohol-related products.

Local governments under LB 79 would be entirely funded by the state consumption tax. They would send preliminary budgets to their county, which would send them for funding to one of two “Equalization and Review Boards” — one for schools, the other for cities, counties and other governments.

Each review board would have five elected “district representatives,” two of whom would represent parts of western Nebraska. Local budgets that didn’t conform to a manual approved by that board could be changed by their district representative to make them do so.

Unicameral abolition

Erdman would wipe out the one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature after 86 years in LR 2CA. It would reinstate a 63-member House of Representatives and 31-member Senate, both elected on a partisan basis, starting in January 2027 if voters agree in November 2024.

Nebraska had a two-house partisan Legislature from statehood in 1867 through the 1935 session. The Unicameral that replaced it has become less and less rural and has failed to eradicate partisanship, Erdman said.

LR 2CA’s modern two-house Legislature would elect House members by population — like the current Unicameral — and senators from each of 31 three-county districts.

Such a proposal would appear to violate 1960s U.S. Supreme Court decisions that require all state legislative houses to be elected by population.

But Erdman said he doesn’t believe that decision has been tested at the highest level. He referred to a 1967 federal case in which a dissenting judge warned that the “one man, one vote” principle of the 1960s rulings would destroy rural America.

“I don’t know if the Supreme Court has taken a look at that,” Erdman said in an interview in the last weeks before senators convened Wednesday.

If the U.S. Senate can have equal representation by states, “we can take a look at doing it at the state level, too.”

A Lincoln federal court in 1964 overturned a Unicameral redistricting plan that weighed both geography and population in drawing legislative districts.

It also rejected a subsequent law in 1965, warning that if senators didn’t adhere to the “one man, one vote” principle, all 49 senators would have had to run at-large statewide.

A 1965 population-only redistricting law won federal court approval in 1966.