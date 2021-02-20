Gering elementary schools start up in person after school programs again

Geil Elementary fifth graders gathered around the table to watch as Nathan Rice, extension educator of Nebraska Extension, trimmed a leaf off a bean plant and stuck it into what he called a “sterile medium.” He was showing them how to clone a plant.
“There are plant cells in it that haven’t decided what they are yet. They just are. They’re a cell,” he told the group. “And then once they get a role, then they branch out. Maybe this one is going to become a root, or this one’s going to become a leaf cell. And so what your goal is when you want to clone a plant, is to find an area of the plant that has a lot of these.”
Eyes widened and faces lifted at the thought of identical plants growing in the classroom. After they watched Rice’s demonstration, it was their turn.
Attempting to grow their own cloned bean plants was just the first project of the semester that the Geil Elementary STEM Club participated in. Started by fourth grade teacher Lisa Gass and fifth grade teacher Crystal Venable last year and headed up by Rice, the STEM Club provides unique projects and opportunities for Geil Elementary fourth and fifth graders in STEM fields.
“You’re combining science, technology, engineering and math. ... It’s amazing to watch the kids, because I do use it in my classroom as well, but to give them the supplies, you give them a problem to solve and then you step back. … So we were just thinking, you know, we needed to do something after school for our kids,” Gass said. “We were talking about starting a STEM club, and he happened to move here at just that time … I called Crystal and I said, ‘We found our dude.’”
Rice said, “It’s been easy. They’ve made it a lot of fun. They keep a great classroom.”
The fourth graders got the chance to work with Rice via Zoom in the first semester, but fifth graders got the opportunity to finally work with him in person. Rice said he has a few more fun projects up his sleeves, including drones, chickens and rockets.
Geil is not the only elementary school in Gering with after school offerings. Every elementary school in the district provides an after school club or two for its upper-grade students.
Lincoln Elementary has a cooking club to help students find a love for baking. At Northfield, students have the opportunity to take up archery.
“It’s a cool program,” Troy Svoboda, an avid archer who’s been involved in 4-H for nearly 16 years, said. “I went and got trained for it, myself, and a couple other teachers in Gering, and we got trained to do it.”
Archery Club is done through the National Archery in the Schools Program, or NASP. Svoboda said he hopes that the growing interest in learning to handle the bow and arrow will eventually blossom into students wanting to compete in archery tournaments.
“These kids have that opportunity to do that,” he said. “It’s all the fourth graders and fifth graders who were exposed to the NASP program.”
The after school programs are something the elementary teachers are happy to put on. The extra fun provides learning enrichment without the students even realizing it. Gass also said she hopes that one of the other outcomes she hopes for with the STEM program is more partnerships in between the school and community.
“I’m learning just as much as the kids are learning from him,” she said. “They love to do it. They love when he comes in. It’s a partnership I’m glad we made it happen, which is what I think our schools need to do more of. Get out in the community, find those resources that are there — because they’re there — and get them into our schools to get these kids excited about learning.”