Gering elementary schools start up in person after school programs again

Geil Elementary fifth graders gathered around the table to watch as Nathan Rice, extension educator of Nebraska Extension, trimmed a leaf off a bean plant and stuck it into what he called a “sterile medium.” He was showing them how to clone a plant.

“There are plant cells in it that haven’t decided what they are yet. They just are. They’re a cell,” he told the group. “And then once they get a role, then they branch out. Maybe this one is going to become a root, or this one’s going to become a leaf cell. And so what your goal is when you want to clone a plant, is to find an area of the plant that has a lot of these.”

Eyes widened and faces lifted at the thought of identical plants growing in the classroom. After they watched Rice’s demonstration, it was their turn.

Attempting to grow their own cloned bean plants was just the first project of the semester that the Geil Elementary STEM Club participated in. Started by fourth grade teacher Lisa Gass and fifth grade teacher Crystal Venable last year and headed up by Rice, the STEM Club provides unique projects and opportunities for Geil Elementary fourth and fifth graders in STEM fields.