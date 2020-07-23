Minatare Public Schools announced a requirement of masks in hallways and a shift to a hybrid model in the fall, among other COVID-related changes, during a Zoom call on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent Tim Cody said the district considers itself to be in a minimum/moderate spread, or yellow/orange zone, based on Panhandle Public Health Department data. That means Minatare will follow stricter guidelines as a means to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

All students will be provided masks while high school students would get face shields, according to Cody. He said masks would only be required when social distancing was impossible.

He pointed to situations like in students passing in hallways or playing on playgrounds.

“I see a lot of gloomy faces, trust me this has not been easy,” Cody said on the call. “Everything related to masks is our ability to social distance.”

A few parents told Cody their students wouldn’t wear a mask or face shields due to their students’ learning conditions. Cody said these situations would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, similar to an individual education plan, or IEP.

Another change was the bifurcation of the student population into two groups.

Group A, as Cody called them, will attend class in-person Monday and Wednesday and learn remotely on Tuesday and Thursday. Group B will do the reverse, according to the plan. Cody said students had not been assigned to either group as of the publication of this article.

The bifurcation allows for resources to be divided for the hybrid model and allows the district to apply social distancing in its buildings, according to Cody.

“We don’t want to take out the whole classroom or the whole building,” Cody said.

Parents can also keep their students out of school entirely and learn remotely.

The district had acquired enough Chromebooks for every student using the $75,000 the district received from the CARES act, according to Cody. He added that the district would foot the internet bill for students without access.

Cody also said the after-school program would stay in place. He said the district was still figuring out what it would look like but said that the same rules for social distancing and masks would be enforced.

Minatare’s reopen plan is one of the more drastic in the Scotts Bluff County area so far.

Banner County Schools announced last week it would require masks, while Morrill Public Schools said they would check temperatures rigorously but not require masks. Gering and Scottsbluff Public Schools said they would release plans next week.

“What we knew as education is no longer in existence, my friends,” Cody told parents and staff on the call.

Teachers return to class on Aug. 10. Students return, either in-person or remotely depending on their group, on Aug. 17.