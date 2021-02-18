'Oklahoma' does a double take

“Utilizing a double cast like this is double the work, but will make the show a lot of fun,” Ronne said. “This year, especially, it serves a very useful ‘safety net’ for our production.”

Not only is it double the work to rehearse everything twice, it is also a lot of work for actors like Mentgen, a junior, who have two characters to learn and play. Mentgen’s main character is Andrew Carnes, a relatively large role itself, and now Mentgen also has to learn the lead role of Curly on top of it.

“Luckily, there’s only like one scene — one or two scenes — where both characters are on stage at the same time. So, it gets a little confusing … but at this point, I haven’t really gotten the wires crossed enough yet,” he said. “Taking it from an understudy perspective has just been a really enlightening experience, really, because I’ve been able to look at it not only from the perspective of one character, but two.”

Sophomore Elli Eichner, who plays the Laurey understudy, said she has it a bit easier, as her main role is in the women’s ensemble.

“It’s a lot of just blocking mostly,” she said. “But yeah, it’s definitely really different going from one to another, especially in practice, I mean, from leads to understudies and all that.”