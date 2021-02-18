'Oklahoma' does a double take

The Scottsbluff High School “Oklahoma!” cast rehearsed the first act on Tuesday, Feb. 16, for the first time off book.
Then an entirely new cast rehearsed it again.
The pandemic has caused many changes to schools and education. One more to add to the list is the way Scottsbluff High School will prepare for its spring musical performance of “Oklahoma!”
“We have cast a full slate of understudies,” director Brad Ronne said. “With COVID, we didn’t want to be stuck at the last minute without a lead.”
Ronne said this was the first time he has ever had a full cast of understudies. Usually, there might be an understudy role or two for the main leads, and those understudies would get a sense of their potential other roles, but it was never taken as seriously as it is this year.
The savings keep rolling in for Scottsbluff Public Schools.
So seriously, in fact, that they have added a Saturday matinee show that will be performed completely by the understudy cast.
“It definitely (gave) me a goal to work toward,” Curly understudy John Mentgen said. “Now, instead of just like, OK, you’re learning this in the event, it’s given me a lot more motivation than I would have normally.”
Now, every scene at every rehearsal is run through twice — one with the main cast and one with the understudy cast, which makes for a lot more work.
“Utilizing a double cast like this is double the work, but will make the show a lot of fun,” Ronne said. “This year, especially, it serves a very useful ‘safety net’ for our production.”
Not only is it double the work to rehearse everything twice, it is also a lot of work for actors like Mentgen, a junior, who have two characters to learn and play. Mentgen’s main character is Andrew Carnes, a relatively large role itself, and now Mentgen also has to learn the lead role of Curly on top of it.
“Luckily, there’s only like one scene — one or two scenes — where both characters are on stage at the same time. So, it gets a little confusing … but at this point, I haven’t really gotten the wires crossed enough yet,” he said. “Taking it from an understudy perspective has just been a really enlightening experience, really, because I’ve been able to look at it not only from the perspective of one character, but two.”
Sophomore Elli Eichner, who plays the Laurey understudy, said she has it a bit easier, as her main role is in the women’s ensemble.
“It’s a lot of just blocking mostly,” she said. “But yeah, it’s definitely really different going from one to another, especially in practice, I mean, from leads to understudies and all that.”
Eichner said this is her first lead role in a production, even if it is an understudy role she will likely perform just one night. Even though she’s a little nervous about it, she’s excited to have the opportunity to perform the second part she is learning.
“I know, at the beginning, when he (Ronne) mentioned that, I was a little bit nervous, but it kind of really got me into a better mindset of like, ‘You really could be this character,’” she said. “And it’s honestly been a lot more fun learning since then, and I’m really excited to just be able to do it.”
Twelve Scottsbluff High School students whirred around Aulick Industries’ diesel shop on Wed…
Ronne is excited for them to do it too. Despite the extra work and the longer rehearsals, he is glad more students get their time to shine on the stage this year.
“Our understudy cast is really strong as well and so this will be a completely different, but equally as good a show,” Ronne said. “I’m excited that we get to showcase more students.”
Tickets go on sale for the musical on March 1. They can be purchased at www.ronne.com. Eichner said that this year’s show is going to better than any other because the cast has been away from theater for so long.
“I think everybody’s just kind of trying to make it a step above because we didn’t get to do it last year,” she said. “And I think that’s going to make this year, like, 10 times better than what it might have been. Not that we wouldn’t do great, but I think just the energy is so much different (this year).”