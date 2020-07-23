During the Great Recession, enrollment at two-year colleges increased by about 33%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Now, as the Nebraska unemployment rate creeps upward, hundreds of scholarships are available for workers displaced by the coronavirus at Western Nebraska Community College, or WNCC. College officials geared the scholarships toward vocational training programs.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Grant, or WRI, on Wednesday. He said the state had some $16 million from the CARES act designated for worker retraining that had to be spent by the end of the year.

WNCC has about $185,000 in WRI funds intended for scholarships, which the state estimates will average about $1,100 per student, according to Doug Madar, WNCC’s workforce development director.

Madar said the amount of money each student receives depends on the program they enrolled in, among other criteria.

The scholarships were limited to students displaced by the COVID-19 closures and economic shrinkage, whether they were laid-off, furloughed, working on temporary contracts or unable to find a job in general, according to a WNCC spokeswoman. The scholarships were also limited to specific programs including: Auto Body, Collision Repair, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Basic Nursing Assistant (BNA), Medication Aide, Welding, Class A CDL, Electrician Apprenticeship, Computer Support Specialist, and Heavy Equipment Operator - Skid Steer.

Madar said the college chose those programs because it felt students enrolled there had some of the best chances to get a good-paying job after leaving the program. That, and it was what WNCC could offer in the short timeframe the grant offers.

“To basically be done spending the grant money by the end of the calendar year, and then to have all of the training done by March of 2021, that’s pretty intense,” Madar said. “It came together really fast.”

Students who receive the scholarship will go through the office of Career Pathways & Advising Director Tonya Hergenrader.

Hergenrader said that incoming students sometimes struggle with managing a career transition. She said that typically looks like a student having to balance going to class and working the job they’re trying to leave.

“In this case, most of these people coming in who qualify for this scholarship have been laid off or furloughed or had a reduction in wages so it may not be as much of an issue for them,” Hergenrader said.

For the incoming WRI scholarship recipients, Hergenrader said there were several options to help manage additional financial burdens, including scholarships covering the gap between the WRI scholarship and the remaining cost of attendance.

Hergenrader said her office also offers training for resumes creation, interview skills and employability skills. They even have a few outfits students can borrow for an interview. Her office also helps prospective students choose which program is the best fit for them.

Still, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the idea of getting a job might seem daunting.

“We’re hoping that this opportunity is coming just in time to give (prospective students) some hope, so they can come in and know that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

The WRI application deadline is Sept. 1. Fall classes at WNCC begin Aug. 17.