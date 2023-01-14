Elk, mountain lion damage, parental rights among new Unicameral bills

Rural farmers’ and ranchers’ concern about damage from elk and mountain lions is reflected in a bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard joined Brewer in sponsoring Legislative Bill 456, which would let counties take action to control populations of both species and allow for compensation claims for damage they cause.

Counties could hire a “wildlife services agent” charged with controlling “wild or feral elk and mountain lion populations” if part of the cost is provided by a federal agency, the bill says.

Such an agent could “take any action necessary to control wild or feral elk and mountain lion populations” if they’re “causing significant damage within the county.”

LB 456 would require the state to pay for property damage from elk or mountain lions “equal to the cost to replace the damaged property.” The owner “shall be made whole for damages sustained.”

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission would have to investigate each claim within 60 days and could grant all or part of it or reject it, the bill says. If it doesn’t take action, it would have to pay the claim’s full amount.

Claimants could seek arbitration of partially paid or rejected claims, with a possible final appeal to district court, LB 456 says.

In an unrelated bill, Erdman and Brewer are among 10 sponsors of LB 374, a “Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act” introduced by Education Committee Chairman Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil.

The measure would require Nebraska’s school districts to adopt policies by July 1, 2024, “to guarantee parents’ right to be involved in their children’s education” by inspecting or challenging educational materials reflecting a variety of educational subjects they may find objectionable.

LB 374 includes a long list of parental rights, including rights “to retain the primary role in a child’s education”; act when they feel “the quality or content of a child’s education does not align with the values and expectations the parent expects and deserves”; and “expect that no school or school employee will compel a teacher, educator or student to adopt, affirm, adhere to or profess ideas” in violation of federal civil rights law.

The latter includes beliefs conservatives have associated with so-called “critical race theory,” including ideas that “individuals of any race, ethnicity, color or national origin are inherently superior or inferior”; should “be adversely or advantageously treated” on such a basis; or “bear collective guilt and are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, ethnicity, color or national origin.”

If LB 374 passes, schools also would have to identify materials, activities and curriculum used to teach “social and emotional learning.” The name refers to efforts to develop students’ self-awareness, self-control and interpersonal skills.

The 2023 Legislature’s bill introduction period ends Wednesday.