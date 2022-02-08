FNBO offering healthcare workers free tickets to Husker Spring Game

OMAHA — In appreciation of those serving in healthcare, First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) and Husker Athletics are proud to partner together to provide 3,000 tickets to healthcare workers to the 2022 Red-White Husker Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 9. FNBO is the Official Bank of Husker Nation and the official Presenting Sponsor of the Red-White Husker Spring Game.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m., healthcare workers can visit huskers.com/fnbo to claim up to four tickets each. Individuals will be asked to enter the name of the healthcare provider where they are employed. Tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis until supplies run out.

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $25 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. Learn more at fnbo.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form