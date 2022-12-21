 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Robinson, rural Alliance areas to benefit from broadband grants

  • 0

Mobius Communications Co. has received more than $2.7 million from the Nebraska Public Service Commission to improve high-speed broadband wireless service in Fort Robinson State Park and nearby areas.

Rural areas surrounding Alliance also will benefit from grants the Hemingford-based firm recently awarded from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Thirty-seven wireless providers received a combined $20.35 million in statewide grants in the PSC’s most recent award cycle, according to an online PSC chart of grant recipients.

Mobius’ Fort Robinson grant covers 19 specific locations. They include the park’s main grounds and areas along and near U.S. Highway 20 as far east as Legend Buttes Golf Course on the edge of Crawford, an online PSC map shows.

A total of 128 specific rural locations in six areas of southeast Box Butte County will benefit from Mobius’ Alliance-area grant. They extend from the Morrill County line north to areas northeast of Berea.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News