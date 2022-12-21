Fort Robinson, rural Alliance areas to benefit from broadband grants

Mobius Communications Co. has received more than $2.7 million from the Nebraska Public Service Commission to improve high-speed broadband wireless service in Fort Robinson State Park and nearby areas.

Rural areas surrounding Alliance also will benefit from grants the Hemingford-based firm recently awarded from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program.

Thirty-seven wireless providers received a combined $20.35 million in statewide grants in the PSC’s most recent award cycle, according to an online PSC chart of grant recipients.

Mobius’ Fort Robinson grant covers 19 specific locations. They include the park’s main grounds and areas along and near U.S. Highway 20 as far east as Legend Buttes Golf Course on the edge of Crawford, an online PSC map shows.