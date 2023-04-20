Three state agencies will hold a series of 10 community listening sessions in May on how to best upgrade broadband access and digital opportunities in rural Nebraska.

Sessions are planned at 5 p.m. MT May 8 at the Cheyenne County Community Center at 627 Toledo St. in Sidney; noon May 9 at the Guadalupe Center at 1200 E. Ninth St. in Scottsbluff; 5 p.m. May 9 in the Scottsbluff Room of Chadron State College, 1000 Main St., Chadron; and 5 p.m. May 11 at the Alliance Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone Ave.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission, the Nebraska Broadband Office and the Office of the Chief Information Officer/Nebraska Information Technology Commission are cosponsoring the sessions.

They’re meant “to engage a diverse cross-section of Nebraskans to inform the development of comprehensive plans to best address digital equity needs throughout the state and broadband deployment for unserved and underserved Nebraskans,” PSC officials said in a press release.

Nebraskans and stakeholders will be asked to share their needs and concerns about broadband deployment and “digital equity,” the agency added.

Detailed information on the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and

the Digital Equity Planning Initiative will be provided, along with the current state of broadband adoption and affordability in Nebraska.