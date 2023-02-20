Yet another significant winter storm is bearing down on the Panhandle, though it may not approach the strength and intensity of mid-December’s multiday blizzard and pre-Christmas cold blast.

Sioux, Dawes and Box Butte counties face a winter storm warning starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the eastern Panhandle at 6 p.m. and Scotts Bluff County and the southwest Panhandle at 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Winds were already blowing briskly Monday in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, blunting the warm feelings from air temperatures that reached the mid-50s by early afternoon.

Clouds will increase Tuesday as daytime temperatures reach the lower 50s. But rain showers are expected to move in after 5 p.m., changing over to snow by 10 p.m., according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.

Between 2 and 4 inches of new snow could fall in the Twin Cities Tuesday night and the same amount Wednesday, with patchy, blowing snow and wind chills between 10 and 15 below zero.

Only Sidney and Cheyenne County in the 11-county region are excluded from the winter storm warning, though they face a winter weather advisory starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday. All advisories in the Panhandle expire at 5 a.m. Thursday.

The winter storm warning says heavy snow and blowing snow are expected in the northern Panhandle and Sandhills, with gusts of up to 45 mph driving wind chills as low as 40 below.

Tim Trudel, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, said the latest of the 2022-23 winter’s multiple snowstorms brewed in the Gulf of Alaska and western Canada before barreling southeast.

“That arctic air is coming straight out of Canada,” he told the Star-Herald. “That’s been the case several times since winter.”

But central Wyoming seems more likely to bear the storm’s brunt, Trudel said. A blizzard warning has been issued for Rawlins and surrounding areas, including the Snowy Range.

Winds will gust up to 35 mph Tuesday in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. But Trudel said they’ll back off to no higher than about 30 mph Wednesday — enough to reduce visibility to one-half to three-fourths of a mile but fall short of blizzard conditions.

Snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday will be “a prolonged duration but not too heavy at any given time,” he said.

Wind chills will be at their worst in the Panhandle Wednesday night, with Trudel estimating equivalents of 20 to 35 below. That’s still better than the Dec. 22 wind chills of minus 50 in Scottsbluff-Gering and minus 59 at Van Tassell, Wyoming, east of Lusk.

Snow will persist in Scotts Bluff County through about 11 p.m. Wednesday, the weather service said. After a high near 10 above, overnight air temperatures will plunge to minus 11.

Thursday will see sunny skies return, but temperatures won’t reach much higher than 5 above. Another subzero night is expected Thursday into Friday, with a low of about minus 7.

By the weekend, however, mild temperatures will return with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper teens to mid-20s. Friday’s high on the way there should be in the upper 20s.