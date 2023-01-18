Hardin bill would help cover local costs of Panhandle missile upgrades

As Unicameral bill introductions ended Wednesday, state Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering offered a measure meant to help Panhandle cities adjust as the U.S. Air Force replaces nuclear missiles deployed in the region.

Hardin and Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman cosponsored Legislative Bill 712, which would create the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Deployment Fund.

It would collect private donations and available federal, state and local money to help cities improve infrastructure and services should Nebraska be chosen as headquarters for the missile-replacement effort.

The Air Force plans to replace its 450 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles and upgrade their silos across five states to house newer Ground Based Strategic Deterrent missiles by 2036.

Since the early 1970s, the Panhandle has hosted most of the Minuteman silos associated with F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. A handful also located in southeast Wyoming and northeast Colorado.

Hardin, sworn in as District 48 senator Jan. 4, has expressed concern that Kimball and other Panhandle towns could be forced to foot the bill for major infrastructure and service upgrades needed for some 1,500 to 3,000 people expected to move to the region temporarily for the upgrades.

LB 712 says private and public money to be placed in the special fund would address “deficiencies in community infrastructure, transportation, schools, health care facilities, law enforcement and emergency response, recreation or workforce development” in support of the missile-upgrade program.

Funds appropriated by the Legislature and “gifts, grants or bequests” from federal, state, public and private sources would go into the special fund if senators pass the bill.

Tuesday’s next-to-last day of bill introductions also saw all five of western Nebraska’s state senators officially cosponsor a major abortion restriction bill.

Supporters of the Nebraska Heartbeat Act bill by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, however, fell short of gaining the 33 cosponsors that would indicate they have enough support to overcome a likely filibuster.

Albrecht is sole sponsor of a companion bill (LB 606), also offered Tuesday, that would offer tax credits for donating to pregnancy support organizations that don’t do abortions.

LB 626 would generally forbid abortions once doctors detect a fetal heartbeat – normally around six weeks after fertilization – but wouldn’t criminalize patients seeking abortions.

It also contains exceptions to the general six-week ban for rape, incest and medical threats to a mother’s life. Protections for in vitro fertilization and procedures after miscarriages also are included in LB 626’s text.

Doctors also would not face criminal penalties if they perform abortions, but they would lose their medical licenses if they did so without doing the bill’s required ultrasound to detect a heartbeat.

Hardin, Erdman and Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon, Teresa Ibach of Sumner and Mike Jacobson of North Platte all cosponsored Albrecht’s main bill.

One registered Democrat, Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, also was listed among LB 626’s sponsors.

Only four of the Unicameral’s registered Republicans were not listed as cosponsors: Speaker John Arch of Gretna, Ben Hansen of Blair, Christy Armendariz of Omaha and Tom Brandt of Plymouth.

In other bills involving regional senators introduced Tuesday or Wednesday:

Hardin and Brewer cosponsored a bill by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne (LB 474) to require the Nebraska State Historical Society (History Nebraska) to “upgrade and maintain” Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford. The society also would have to “purchase, update and manage” Nebraska City’s Mayhew Cabin historical site, a haven for escaping slaves on the westernmost branch of the Underground Railroad. LB 474 includes $35 million to carry out both missions.

Erdman cosponsored a bill by Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran (LB 808) allowing county clerks or election commissioners to count ballots by hand rather than by voting machines. Erdman last week introduced LB 228, which would greatly restrict early voting and require in-person voting and Election Day vote-counting in most cases.

Brewer offered a bill (LB 642) requiring the state’s adjutant general to restore National Guard members to duty who had refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Guard members discharged due to vaccine status would have to be listed as honorably discharged and invited to re-enlist. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rescinded the U.S. armed forces’ vaccine mandate Jan. 10.