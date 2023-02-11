Two freshman western Nebraska lawmakers will introduce bills this week as the Legislature returns to afternoon-only public hearings.
Unicameral committees will hear bills on at least three other issues with rural interest, including broadband service, regulation of “mechanical amusement” and cash devices and casino-horse track “racino” combinations.
All afternoon committee hearings will start at 1:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m. MT) in various hearing rooms in Lincoln’s State Capitol.
First-year District 48 Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering will go before the Health and Human Services Committee Thursday to present LB 592, dubbed the Social Care Information Privacy Act.
Lincoln Sen. Beau Ballard has cosponsored Hardin’s bill, which would forbid state and local governments from broadly sharing patients’ or clients’ “personally identifiable information” or “social care information.”
People are also reading…
LB 592’s text says the latter category would include information on patients’ or clients’ “food stability and nutritional needs, housing, transportation, economic stability, employment, education access and quality, child care and family relationship needs and environmental and physical safety.”
Health care providers, charities and nonprofits wouldn’t be allowed to access such information without a patient’s or client’s consent or a state or local government has referred that person to such a group for services.
Hardin’s bill includes exceptions for existing federal and state laws requiring release of such information.
District 44 state Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner Wednesday will introduce her Legislative Bill 661, which would create a state “food security” grant program, before the Health and Human Services Committee in Room 1510.
LB 661 would set aside $2.5 million from state general funds so the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services could award grants to nonprofits to build “regional or local capacity and food security.”
The grants would seek to “decrease Nebraska’s reliance on national supply chains, support local businesses, create local and regional economic resilience, encourage healthy eating habits, reduce food deserts and support partnerships between local businesses and producers meeting the greatest needs statewide in the most efficient and sustainable manner,” the bill’s text says.
Bills by regional senators receiving hearings next week include measures by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer affecting health insurance payments for “telehealth” services and enable “federally authorized aliens” to obtain a “driving privilege card” in Nebraska.
LB 256, which the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee will hear Monday in Room 1507, would require reimbursements for telehealth services to be at least equal to “a comparable in-person health care service.”
The Transportation and Telecommunications Committee will meet in Room 1113 Tuesday to hear Brewer’s LB 199. It specifically has in mind Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Nebraska following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of their country, Brewer said in his statement of intent.
Other bills of regional interest receiving hearings next week include:
- LB 26, Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne’s Rural Municipal Broadband Access Act, which would allow cities and villages to provide broadband services. The Transportation and Telecommunications Committee will hear the bill Monday.
- LB 685, introduced by Albion Sen. Tom Briese, which would boost application and license fees for “mechanical amusement devices that are cash devices” and moves their oversight to the Racing and Gaming Commission. The General Affairs Committee will hear Briese’s bill Monday in Room 1510.
- LB 311, which the committee will hear before Briese's bill, by Kearney Sen. John Lowe. It would extend a 2025 deadline to 2029 for the Racing and Gaming Commission to complete market analysis and socioeconomic impact studies of Nebraska’s first casino-horse track “racino” combinations. A separate bill by North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson (LB 148), to be heard March 13, would delay that deadline to 2030 but allow racinos to be built sooner west of Cozad.