Hardin’s first Unicameral agenda include protection of churches’ rights

Besides plans to engage on major statewide issues, western Nebraska’s returning and incoming state senators have more local and regional matters in mind as they prepare to introduce their 2023 bills.

Sen.-elect Brian Hardin of Gering has set his sights on a bill to buttress churches’ rights to hold live worship services and other activities without restraint by the state.

He decried nationwide pressure and even overt action from state and federal officials at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to close churches. Most Nebraska churches did close for three months in spring 2020 after outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a “directed health measure” limiting public gatherings to 10 people.

By heeding that pressure, “we removed our state powers to say, ‘No, you don’t get to dictate what happens in Nebraska or other less populous states,’” the incoming District 48 senator said.

While Nebraska churches retained some freedom to keep meeting, that wasn’t true elsewhere, Hardin said. “Let’s be careful we don’t become a poor steward (of rights) based on what didn’t happen here.”

Hardin said he and U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering also plan to keep close watch on the possible impact on Kimball, Banner and Scotts Bluff counties as the federal government updates its ballistic missile fleet and silos in the next few years. District 48 now includes all three counties.

While the project will bring millions of dollars to the Panhandle, Hardin said, Kimball in particular fell victim to a deep boom-and-bust cycle when the silos were built in the 1960s and 1970s.

With between 1,500 and 3,000 people expected to sojourn in the area during the project, Kimball and the area shouldn’t be expected to take on its infrastructure costs, he said.

“We’re glad and we’re honored that we get the opportunity to be the backbone of America’s security,” Hardin said. “But that is a federal thing to pay for, not a local thing to pay for.”

Other bills planned by western Nebraska lawmakers include a push by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer to tap an expected $2 billion state revenue surplus to upgrade tourism facilities at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford.

“There’s just so much there, and only a handful of people know this,” the District 43 senator said. “We have not used it the way it should be used.”

Fort Robinson, a U.S. Army post from 1874 to 1947, witnessed key events in the latter years of the 19th-century “Indian wars.” All-black “Buffalo Soldiers” were posted at the fort, which also served as a cavalry remount depot, trained K-9 dogs during World War II and was a close neighbor to a German prisoner-of-war camp during that war.

Brewer said he plans to prod the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to change that with a bill for an all-new, state-of-the-art museum highlighting that history and broader regional history. Fort Robinson’s 1905 post commander’s office building now tells that story.

Campground and RV facilities inside the park need upgrading, as do walking trails and roads to neighboring attractions like Toadstool Park, he said.

“I don’t want Game and Parks coming back and saying they don’t want to do it because they don’t have the money,” he said.

Game and Parks leaders, Brewer said, also can expect bills to help rebuild Nebraska’s pheasant population and more aggressively control predators that threaten both game animals and farm and ranch livelihoods.

“Game and Parks has gotten into this cycle of not doing the hard things,” he said.

Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman plans a new bill to modify his nominally successful 2019 law temporarily cutting taxable values for property damaged or destroyed in a given tax year. County assessors aren’t following the law as intended, he said.