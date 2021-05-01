Historic Midwest Theater celebrates 75 years

SCOTTSBLUFF - Friends of the Midwest Theater Board of Directors would like to invite the community to join us for the 75th Anniversary Celebration of the Midwest Theater. The theater will be celebrating all week long, May 3 through May 9, with a number of great community events.
The festivities begin on Monday, May 3, with a screening of “Gilda”— the film that was shown on opening night — May 3rd, 1946.
In this unrated film, Johnny Farrell (Glenn Ford), a small-time American gambler, arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. When he is caught cheating at a game of blackjack, Farrell manages to talk his way into a job with the casino’s owner, the powerful Ballin Mundson (George Macready). The two form an uneasy partnership based on their mutual lack of scruples until Mundson introduces Farrell to his beautiful new wife, Gilda (Rita Hayworth), who just happens to be Farrell’s ex-lover.
Members of the Friends of the Midwest Theater will receive free candy at this screening, and the public is invited to enjoy free popcorn and free admission to watch the film at 7:30 p.m.
Next comes the first live performing artist in over a year — April Verch & Cody Walters. The show will take place Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. and is free to the public. Fiddler, singer, and step dancer April Verch decided early on that she wanted to be a professional musician. She took that leap, and for over two decades has been recording and captivating audiences worldwide, exploring new and nuanced places each step of the way. On April 12, 2019, Verch released her 12th recording, “Once a Day,” via Slab Town Records. A follow-up to her 2017 career- spanning release “The April Verch Anthology,” this new album is a heartfelt homage to 1950’s and 60’s classic country.
A free live stream from stage (visit the Midwest Theater website for live stream link) will also be available for those who might not quite be ready to attend a live event.
An encore showing of the 2021 Best Picture winner, “Nomadland,” featuring the Midwest Theater, will wrap up the week-long celebration. This R-rated film has won over 230 awards, including three Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. According to a synopsis of the film, following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad, featuring real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.
Showtimes are Saturday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $4 per member or student under age 12 and $7 for adult non-member over age 12.
PPHD has recently approved the theater to increase its capacity to 50%, with masks required, as long as the COVID threat remains at yellow or lower on the risk dial. Please join the Midwest Theater for a one of more of these great events celebrating the diverse entertainment the Midwest Theater brings to our community.