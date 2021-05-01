Historic Midwest Theater celebrates 75 years

SCOTTSBLUFF - Friends of the Midwest Theater Board of Directors would like to invite the community to join us for the 75th Anniversary Celebration of the Midwest Theater. The theater will be celebrating all week long, May 3 through May 9, with a number of great community events.

The festivities begin on Monday, May 3, with a screening of “Gilda”— the film that was shown on opening night — May 3rd, 1946.

In this unrated film, Johnny Farrell (Glenn Ford), a small-time American gambler, arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. When he is caught cheating at a game of blackjack, Farrell manages to talk his way into a job with the casino’s owner, the powerful Ballin Mundson (George Macready). The two form an uneasy partnership based on their mutual lack of scruples until Mundson introduces Farrell to his beautiful new wife, Gilda (Rita Hayworth), who just happens to be Farrell’s ex-lover.

Members of the Friends of the Midwest Theater will receive free candy at this screening, and the public is invited to enjoy free popcorn and free admission to watch the film at 7:30 p.m.

