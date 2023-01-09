Jacobson: Let western Nebraska build gambling ‘racinos’ sooner

Western Nebraskans ought to be able to start gambling “racinos” now since the state’s existing horse-racing tracks are being allowed to proceed, said state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte.

Jacobson Monday introduced Legislative Bill 148, which would overrule lawmakers’ 2022 decision to delay new horse track-casino combinations until after completion of statewide market analyses and a study of their socioeconomic impact.

LB 148 would extend the deadline for their completion from 2025 to 2030 and let new racinos be approved or denied before then “if the proposed licensed racetrack enclosure is located west of the 100th meridian in Nebraska.”

That would open the door to interests who proposed racinos in North Platte, Ogallala and Gering after Nebraska voters amended the state constitution in 2020 to allow casinos at horse tracks.

Last year’s LB 876 amounted to a moratorium on considering new racino locations while Nebraska’s six existing horse tracks add casinos.

Jacobson, who said he personally voted against the 2020 initiatives, said it’s now a matter of fact that casinos — and the social costs from them that will follow gamblers home to their local communities — are reality in Nebraska.

“Now that we have casino gambling approved in the state, we know we’ll get the collateral damage in North Platte (from it) whether we like it or not,” the District 42 lawmaker said.

“You can drive to Grand Island, 150 miles away, and leave your money there and they get all the property tax relief there. Or we can have a racetrack and casino in North Platte and capture the property tax relief and some of the Interstate (80) traffic to help with that.”

The 2020 initiatives enacted a 20% tax on racino gaming revenue, with 70% of the proceeds going to the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund that provides a direct discount on property tax bills.

A horse track and casino’s host city and county each will receive 12.5% of the 20% gaming tax from that location. The state’s Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund will get 2.5% of statewide gaming taxes.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said the 2022 Legislature “made it a little more difficult” for would-be new racinos in Nebraska to compete with existing ones.

“Sen. Jacobson’s bill will help open that door to west central and western Nebraska without a lengthy delay,” Person said. “Why should only communities from Grand Island east be allowed to participate on a statewide initiative that will have a property tax reduction component to it?”

Temporary casinos opened at the Lincoln Racecourse Sept. 24 and at Grand Island’s Fonner Park Dec. 27 while permanent casinos are being built at both locations.

WarHorse also is developing a casino at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha, while Caesars Entertainment plans one at Ag Park in Columbus. A temporary casino at the Omaha track could open in late spring or summer, while Harrah’s Nebraska expects to open a temporary Columbus casino in March, according to various news accounts.

A planned casino at Atokad Park in South Sioux City has been put on the back burner, Ho-Chunk Inc. CEO Lance Morgan said last June. Ho-Chunk, affiliated with the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, helped pass the 2020 voter initiatives and also is involved with the Omaha and Lincoln casinos.

The city council in Hastings, currently host to a one-day quarter horse meet at FairPlay Park, approved a rezoning proposal and conditional use permit Nov. 14 for an all-new horse track and casino north of Walmart along U.S. Highways 34-281. It had rejected a similar proposal there last February.

Prairie Thunder LLC involves the family of quarter horse owner Brian Becker, who had proposed all-new horse tracks with adjoining casinos at North Platte and Gering in summer 2021.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher broke a 4-4 City Council tie that July for a conditional use permit to build a racino along East Walker Road between Interstate 80’s two interchanges.

But Global Gaming Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of the Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma, told the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission in July that it was no longer partnering with the Beckers in either North Platte or Gering.

Another Chickasaw Nation subsidiary has purchased the North Platte site, where Jacobson said Global Gaming has indicated it plans to proceed with a different partner not yet identified.

The Gering City Council indicated support in a December 2021 letter for a Becker-Global Gaming racino at the south edge of that city. Jacobson said Global Gaming remains interested in opening a racino there.

North Platte’s racino proposal would be in direct competition with one from Ogallala, 50 miles west on I-80 and less than 30 miles east of the Colorado line. Nearly 1 million people, most of them from Colorado, visit nearby Lake McConaughy every summer.

Keith County Area Development is now partnering on a racino with Fonner Park interests rather than one proposed in 2021 by Minnesota-based Canterbury Park, former Sen. Ken Schilz of Ogallala said Monday.

Canterbury Park also had floated a casino on I-80 near Kimball, but the Racing and Gaming Commission has never received a license application from either Kimball or Ogallala, commission Executive Director Tom Sage said Monday.

The Ogallala City Council and Keith County Board, which had endorsed the Canterbury Park proposal, backed the Fonner Park proposal instead last June.

Schilz said his consulting firm, Nebraska Strategies, was involved with the earlier plan but now is working on the Fonner-backed plan through KCAD.

Despite Lake McConaughy’s Colorado traffic and its status as Nebraska’s top outdoor tourist attraction, Jacobson said, he believes North Platte would be a better choice than Ogallala for a racino.

“I doubt North Platte and Ogallala would both get one, but it’s possible,” he said.

“If you ask why North Platte or Ogallala, Ogallala will argue they’ve got a million out-of-state tourists per year. I would say, yes, that’s in the summertime and at the lake. Why would they come to Ogallala in the winter?”

Besides, “North Platte has the police, has the fire (department), has the infrastructure to handle something this size,” Jacobson added. “Ogallala does not.”

North Platte “would be the most logical location west of Grand Island without question” for a horse track and casino, Person said.

“We have the largest population base west of Kearney (and) an Old West ranching legacy here, and the horse industry makes sense in then vast Sandhills region,” he said.

“It will especially help us from a tourism and hospitality industry aspect, and the city and county will see some direct financial benefit.”