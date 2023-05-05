When you share with people outside of Nebraska that you live in the Panhandle they often will say, “Oh, I have a friend in Omaha/Lincoln. Their name is so-and-so. Do you know them?” Little do they know that Nebraska is a vast state and everyone don’t know each other. Though, if there’s definitely a couple you should know from that end of Nebraska it would be Omaha authors Tim and Lisa Trudell.

"Nebraska-philes" might be the best made up word to describe the Trudells. They’ve crafted a career out of being the true experts on their hometown, as well as the entire state. Their books, "100 Things to Do in Omaha Before You Die," "Unique Eateries of Omaha," "Lost Treasures of Omaha" and "100 Things to Do in Nebraska Before You Die" are must haves to add to your car if you’re driving across the state or spending a vacation in the Omaha area.

Tim is a true small-town Nebraska native, born in Kennard, lived in Oakland and graduated from Fremont High. Lisa is an "honorary native," having lived in Omaha since 1987. Tim’s the primary writer and Lisa is the key behind-the-scenes marketing and promotions expert.

The couple met when they were working in hospitality for Radisson Hotels and discovered they both enjoyed traveling and taking advantage of the employee discounts. After the recession of 2008, they had to make some career shifts and Lisa stayed in the travel space, working as a travel agent for American Express. They shared their adventures on social media with their friends and family who eventually encouraged them to start writing a blog.

That blog turned into The Walking Tourists and, in 2013, they were contacted by one of their followers, Reedsy Press out of St. Louis. They initially focused on their expertise in their own backyard of Omaha, then leveraged that success into a book about the entire state. Their book "100 Things to Do in Nebraska Before You Die" was initially published in early 2020, right before the world shut down to travel, and a statewide book tour was shelved. Somehow, even with the pandemic, the book was a success as people kept their travels closer to home.

This year, they’re trying again with the book tour to launch the second edition of their book. There are 33 new entries in the book with some of the old locations moved to lists of fun facts, did you know lists and great coffee houses or restaurants.

When asked what his favorite Nebraska place or thing was, Tim said, “It’s tough to narrow it down to just one. The Bob Kerrey pedestrian bridge is an Omaha favorite. I’m looking forward to seeing Toadstool Park and think that might become a western Nebraska favorite. But, I think my favorite event is the sandhill crane migration in the spring. We have a favorite viewing area just outside Kearney.”

The criteria for getting into the book is not mathematical but personal. Tim said, “This is not a top 100 list, this is a book detailing 100 experiences.” He shared their two questions: “Would we want to stop and check this out and would we want to tell someone about it?” They try to balance out the state so there are destinations close to home for most Nebraskans.

The Old West Balloon Fest is among the events in the second edition. The first edition included the Historic Midwest Theater and Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Admission is free of charge. Books will be on sale at the event and concessions will be on sale.

They’re currently traveling the state promoting the second edition of "100 Things to Do in Nebraska Before You Die" and will be guests as part of the area's observation of National Travel and Tourism Week Sunday, May 7. They’ll be presenting and signing their books from 7-8 p.m. at the Midwest Theater.