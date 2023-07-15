It was a true small town celebration as the Oregon Trail Days Parade traveled through downtown Gering. Spectators lined 10th Street as floats, bands and attractions rolled by Saturday morning.

The 102nd Oregon Trail Days parade was drew spectators and attractions from all around the area including the Old Settlers, area fire departments, as well as farmers, bands and many others.

Shade was in particularly high demand as the sun beat down throughout the morning's events.

Organizer John Ewing said he felt that the event was a success and was thankful that the weather remained clear.

"It's the 102nd year of Oregon Trail Days, (people) have a good time and we have a good parade," he said. "They get to see a lot of things they've never seen for a year or maybe never ever."

The parade began with the presentation of the American flag and a color guard and continued for over an hour as the procession continued. Spectators cheered and waved as local politicians and organizations like the Gering Middle School Band passed by along with many others.

One spectator, Ross Jimenez, emphasized the importance of events like the parade and Oregon Trail Days to the town.

"It's a small town and the parade brings out people to support their town," he said.

He also pointed out that events like the parade have a special meaning in smaller towns and lauded the "homegrown support" for the parade, saying "you're not going to find this in a city."

Some parade participants delighted crowds as many stopped to hand out candy to children nearby. Fire engines from around the Panhandle sounded their horns and sirens as children cheered and signaled for more.

Participants were excited about the events of the day as well like James Cabral, who walked with the Coca-Cola group. While in the parade, he was announcing to everyone that the company would be distributing free sodas in the Fresh Foods parking lot following the parade.

"It's amazing seeing everyone out here," he said.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and several members of the Scottsbluff and Gering City Councils also made an appearance, along with elected officials from neighboring towns.