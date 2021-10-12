1057th Military Police Company to mark planned deployment Friday

Sixty-five soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1057th Military Police Company will mark a year-long deployment Friday.

Members of the 1057th Military Police Company, which is based in Chadron and has detachments in Scottsbluff, and Kearney, were notified about a year ago that they would deploy to the US. Central Command Area, which covers 20 nations: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

The soldiers will spend several weeks in Fort Bliss, Texas, for final pre-deployment training. Accounting for training time, Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, state public affairs officer, told the Star-Herald, the soldiers will be deployed for about a year.

“Many have joined the unit, knowing that this deployment was coming up,” Ingalsbe said. “...I think it’s something most of the soldiers have been looking forward to, and planning on, for some time.”

Major General Daryl L. Bohac, adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard, will be on hand during send-off ceremonies for the soldiers and their families that will be held Friday. Ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m., at the Weborg 21 Centre.