The Oregon Trail Community Foundation announced last week that local nonprofit 11 13 Ministries is the recipient of a grant of $6,700.

According to information released by the OTCF, all of that grant will be used to purchase 12,800 sealable containers and commercial, high-capacity roasting pans for the 11 13 Ministries By God’s Grace Mobile Meals program in 2023.

By God’s Grace Mobile Meals is one mission under the 11 13 Ministries umbrella and was started in April 2020 as a way of helping those facing food insecurities because of the pandemic. From April 19, 2020, to June 17, 2023, By God’s Grace Mobile Meals has delivered over 41,000 free, hot meals to the front doors of some of the most vulnerable elderly and homebound in eight area communities, according to information provided by Larry Massie, founder.

"Every meal is a gift … a tangible expression of God’s love and grace to each person in need," Massie said. "Equipment purchased through the OTCF grant will greatly expand our ability to prepare large volumes of food. Additionally, this grant will allow us to continue the effective delivery of over 550 hot meals each deliver day. The effect will be immediate.

11 13 Ministries receives referrals for assistance from private citizens, local churches, all local law enforcement entities, local media and local support agencies.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the organization may call 308-631-3665 for more information.