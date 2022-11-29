113022-ssh-new-ecarrier_merged

Gering business donates to Festival of Hope

eCarrierCheck, a member of The Holliday Family of Companies, presented a check to Festival of Hope after the company’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign during October.

“This is our second year helping people win the fight against breast cancer,” Jared Ross, vice president of business development for eCarrierCheck, said in a press release. “It was important to us to raise funds for local families who are fighting cancer.”

Phillip Holliday, president of Holliday Family of Companies, said, “One of our guiding missions for all businesses under The Holliday Family of Companies is to give back to people in our community. With that, we have taken a percentage of eCarrierCheck.com’s October subscriptions and donated it to Festival of Hope. In the U.S. an estimated 42,000 women lose their life to breast cancer each year; we must fight back.”

Located in Gering, eCarrierCheck is a freight software and technology company that offers online tools for the American trucking industry. These tools allow freight professionals to meet the demands of businesses shipping products across the country.

Gering Library Mingle and Jingle set for Dec. 9

The Friends of the Gering Public Library along with staff will host the annual Mingle and Jingle Open House on Friday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the library.

The library staff invites the community to drop in and enjoy refreshments, a chance for fabulous door prizes, and holiday cheer. This is also a great chance to see the changes we have made to the library.

Alliance library hosting ‘Holiday Extravaganza’

The Alliance Public Library is hosting a Holiday Extravaganza for youths, preschool age through grade 12, on Monday, Dec. 5.

The event will be held from 4 to 5:30 pm. in the Community Room. Create a project based on your favorite holiday book with craft supplies that will be provided. Before the event, be sure to stop by the library and see what’s in its holiday collection.

Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

For more information, contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth services librarian, at 308-762-1387.