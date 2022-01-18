11th annual Panhandle Polar Plunge event returns Feb. 26

It is time to gather your team and start preparing for the 11th annual Panhandle Polar Plunge.
This year’s Panhandle Polar Plunge is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 26. The event features various teams competing to raise the most money for the Special Olympics of Nebraska before they all wade into the river’s frigid waters.
“Special Olympics is something that’s near and dear for law enforcement,” Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, who belongs to the committee responsible for planning the plunge, said.
While local officers participate in other activities to benefit the organization, the Polar Plunge is what Overman called “our signature event.” However, he made sure to point out that the plunge isn’t just a law enforcement event, and that the whole community is free to participate.
This year’s event will take place when it traditionally does, on the last Saturday in February. Last year, the plunge happened in April due to stricter coronavirus-related guidelines from the Special Olympics. There were only 53 people then, though Overman has said the best-attended plunge featured more than 150 waders. Teams were also limited to five people apiece. Overman said he’s suspecting this year’s event will likely feature similar limitations.
Still, he encouraged people to be as silly and creative as they could at the event. Teams usually have their own themes and dress up in costume.
“We’ve seen movie themes and Star Wars themes and Disney themes. Lots of silly, silly stuff,” Overman said.
The plunge takes place at the Riverside Park, with a section of the river specially prepared for the event. Despite the cold water, Overman said the event is very safe. Though there are dive teams and ambulances on standby, they are almost never needed.
Some of the fundraising happens through registration fees, but much of it comes from donations that each team competes to receive, usually from their families and friends. Teams can be comprised of friend groups or student groups, and companies often have their own teams participate as well. Even with reduced capacity last year, participants still raised more than $10,000. In 2015, the Scottsbluff event raised a record of $35,000, more than the city of Lincoln raised at their event with a population nine times as large. Some individual teams have collected thousands of dollars.
“People around here are extremely generous when it comes to donating money for things like this,” Overman said. “... When you look at the money we raise and compare it per capita, we’re the leaders every year.”
Different prizes and apparel will be awarded to the winners. Afterwards, there may be a celebratory lunch where teams can get together and warm up, though Overman said he was unsure if this would take place.
Registration for this year’s Polar Plunge has not yet started, but Overman said the plan is to have it ready to go by Jan. 26 at the latest. A special registration page will be available for teams to sign up on at the Scotts Bluff County website.
Watch for updates in the paper and online.