11th annual Panhandle Polar Plunge event returns Feb. 26

Still, he encouraged people to be as silly and creative as they could at the event. Teams usually have their own themes and dress up in costume.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve seen movie themes and Star Wars themes and Disney themes. Lots of silly, silly stuff,” Overman said.

The plunge takes place at the Riverside Park, with a section of the river specially prepared for the event. Despite the cold water, Overman said the event is very safe. Though there are dive teams and ambulances on standby, they are almost never needed.

Some of the fundraising happens through registration fees, but much of it comes from donations that each team competes to receive, usually from their families and friends. Teams can be comprised of friend groups or student groups, and companies often have their own teams participate as well. Even with reduced capacity last year, participants still raised more than $10,000. In 2015, the Scottsbluff event raised a record of $35,000, more than the city of Lincoln raised at their event with a population nine times as large. Some individual teams have collected thousands of dollars.