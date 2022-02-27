11th annual Polar Plunge raises $14,000

Saturday was probably the coldest day for a Panhandle Polar Plunge in the history of the event, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said. “When we started setting up today, it was 11 degrees,” he told the Star-Herald. “... The brave souls that did it today, kudos to them.”

The temperatures had risen slightly by the time the 11th Annual Polar Plunge began at Riverside Park. It was 22 degrees outside and a toasty 31 degrees in the shallows of the North Platte River. A total of 87 participants across 10 teams braved the cold and raised more than $14,000 for Special Olympics Nebraska.

Charlie Kennedy is the head of the Scotts Bluff County Thunder Special Olympics team, which has 40 athletes in six different sports. He has been both leading the Thunder and taking the plunge for six years.

“Polar Plunge is one of our biggest fundraisers for Special Olympics in the western part of the state,” he said. “The community is very supportive of it. We have a lot of the same people donate and sponsor us and volunteer every year, so it is the community coming together.” Since the Thunder need to travel farther than any other team in Nebraska, it’s crucial for them to raise money at events like these.

Several Thunder athletes, along with friends and family, formed ‘The Big Freezy’ team, dressed in the purple, yellow and green of Mardi Gras performers.

“Since Fat Tuesday is next week, we just figured this would be a good segue for that. We’ve been vikings, we’ve been superheroes. We poll our athletes too to see if they have any themes they want to do,” Kennedy said.

This year’s teams were a diverse bunch. ‘The Flintstones’ dressed as the Flintstones; ‘The River Cats’ dressed as cats. ‘Too Cool Kids,’ the largest group with 31 plungers, dressed in various shades of tie-dye.

Nebraska State Patrol trooper Jared Dusatko took the plunge as Woody from Toy Story alongside other troopers dressed in other Toy Story costumes.

“i think it just kind of brings the community together...it’s super cold but it’s been a lot of fun when you get everyone together,” he said. “I don’t come up with the costume, I sort of get voluntold that this is what I’m wearing, but I still volunteer to do it.” He said he’d been plunging for at least four years.

For some plungers like Isabel Lopez of ‘the Big Freezy,’ this was their first jump. She was joined by her friends Shelby Mathson, Joy Kennedy, Hope Kennedy and Faith Kennedy. Faith said she enjoyed dressing up for the events as well as going into the hot tubs afterwards.

The event didn’t raise as much as previous years, which Overman attributed partly to the frigid temperatures. Every dollar did go to what Charlie Kennedy said was a worthy cause.

“I was glad I did it because I wanted to give back to my community, and this was the way I did it,” Duane Bauer of ‘Too Cool Kids’ said. “... This is a once-in-a-lifetime deal. You’ve got to do it. You’ve got to be brave.”

His teammate Grayson Lessert agreed, saying it was a good experience and that he’d never even visited Riverside Park in the winter before. When asked how he was feeling after completing the plunge, Lessert immediately replied “I’m cold.”

Participants warmed up in the hot tubs, then went back inside to enjoy the traditional post-plunge lunch. There were more teams and participants this year than last year’s COVID-restricted event, and they were able to raise several thousand more dollars.

