12 candidates look to fill three open spots on Gering School Board

Twelve candidates are running for the three open Gering School Board seats in the 2022 elections. The six candidates with the most votes after the May 10 primary elections will advance to the general election.

Only one candidate, Brian Copsey, is an incumbent. Kolene Woodward, Rick Kinnaman, Mike Eble, John Maser, Gloria Rita Morales, James Jackson, Justin Reinmuth, Greg Trautman, Krista Baird, Jordan Long and Brandon Smith are the other 11 candidates throwing their hat into the ring.

The Star-Herald interviewed candidates in local contested races via candidate survey. Responses are run in order of submission.

Kolene Woodward

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I have been a substitute at Gering High School for seven years, four of which have been almost full-time. Previously, I owned an insurance agency and a coffee shop. I’ve been married for 30 years and have two grown children.

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

My experience on staff at Gering High School. Being in the classroom, I understand issues of discipline, curriculum and what teachers are going through.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

Falling academic standards. I would like to figure out exactly where this is happening and then address the issue. The students come to the high school ill-prepared. We need to figure out why.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

Our district is starting to fall prey to social issues and sex standard/CRT issues. I would like to see its return to focusing on academics and leave social issues to parents.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

I believe at the high school we need to expand for the growth of the FFA program. I will need to do more research to find out the needs of other buildings.

Rick Kinnaman

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I am a recently retired Gering High School teacher. Before going back to college to get my teaching degree, I ran an auto repair shop for approximately 20 years. I have been in the coaching field at many levels in three different sports since 1981. I taught in Gering for 18 1/2 years, teaching automotive and welding classes. During that time, I coached junior high basketball for 11 years, junior high football for five years, varsity football (currently) for 13 years and baseball every summer. I have three kids and eight grandkids.

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

Because of my long-time involvement with this school system and with students of all ages through coaching, I feel I have a good insight as to what students need as they mature to become a positive contributing adult in our society. Along with this, add my years of very recent involvement with Gering’s faculty, and I think I can add that I also have a unique insight as to what the faculty actually needs as far as training and collaboration. From 1992-2000, I served on a school board in a smaller district for eight years, which gave me insight to budget and financial matters.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

Contrary to hearing that we are losing students or to hearing that our enrollment is increasing, I see numbers that say we are staying close to where we’ve been since I arrived here. I feel we could increase enrollment or quit losing quality students to other school districts by being (or returning to) the blue-collar school system with a high school block schedule that allowed students to excel in the vocational areas that Gering has worked so hard at building facilities for. I also feel activities, especially athletics, would benefit from hiring quality coaches and strongly considering Gering people that apply for these jobs. This would also include all teaching jobs and administration jobs.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

I think our district compares favorably with most other districts in our area or across the state. I think improvement should focus on giving the students what they actually need to establish a career path rather than teaching to standards that can be seen merely as a number comparison with other districts. Simple math and reading are two areas that could and, in my opinion, should be taught in all classes.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

Our building has been recently renovated as well as our outlying vocational structures. Just keeping up a good maintenance and resolving the problems that come with new construction should have priority before we try to add anything else. Our new heating and A/C systems are constantly needing attention. There are doors that don’t shut properly, some that need replaced in the older structures, etc. At the junior high, there needs to be hot water to all the locker rooms which, in my opinion, is a total intentional slight to our own students. I’m sure there are other improvements that need done in a district of this size, but focusing on maintaining what we have should come first.

Mike Eble

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

I have the ability to see issues from both sides, weigh the pros and cons from both views and make decisions based on those perspectives.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

I believe the biggest challenge facing the district is complacency, not just from the district but from parents. We need greater engagement from parents — some feel they have no say in their children’s education and some feel like they have to go with the flow.

I would approach this with patience and listening. Most parents want to be heard and to voice their concerns. They need people to listen to them.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

I think our school district produces many great achievers, but I also believe some kids are being left behind. I think it’s easy to boast about these intelligent, motivated kids but nobody wants to talk about the kids that are struggling with making a grade. I think we need to focus on elevating all kids to a level where they can be productive.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

I see the need for some smaller schools to build additions to their existing structures instead of using small detached buildings for extended classrooms. For example, Geil Elementary has several small buildings that have poor heating and cooling that make it difficult for teachers and students alike.

John Maser

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I was born and raised on a farm east of town. I graduated from Scottsbluff High School. I attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where I received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics with an emphasis in marketing. After college, I worked in Omaha where I met my wife. I asked her to move back to western Nebraska, so my brother and I could start our agriculture production company.

We began a family and researched the local school systems in the valley. We liked the small class sizes, test scores and the close-knit community that Gering Public Schools offered. We bought our first home in Gering 20 years ago, and my wife accepted a second-grade teaching position at Geil Elementary. We have had two children graduate from Gering Public Schools and our youngest is a freshman at the high school.

I have been fortunate to be around the district for many years which has given me the opportunity to meet many outstanding educators, coaches and administrators. I would love the opportunity to represent our students and parents of our district on the Gering School Board.

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

I would be a good school board member because I have served on many other boards in the past. I understand what it takes to be a productive board member. I have an open mind to new ideas and collaborate well with other board members to solve any challenge that may arise in the future. I understand that our school board is the leader on the front lines of public education.

As a school board member, we need to have a vision of what we want our school board to look like in the future. We must set goals and standards for our students. Assessment of these goals is critical in measuring our success as a district. I have run a successful business for 25 years. I would be fiscally responsible with the resources that our allocated to our district. I would like to be a part of making Gering Public Schools the pinnacle of educating the next generation of leaders for our community. I believe the school system is the building block of our community.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

The biggest challenge facing the Gering school district is retention. Student and staff retention would be at the top of my list. I believe staff retention is a problem facing education everywhere in America. The last two years have been unprecedented with the challenges put on educators, students, families, administrators and all parties involved in education.

Students need structure at home, at school and in life. Students are best served in a classroom setting. We want our students and staff to want to come to school each and every day. Gering Public Schools should be a pillar in the development of our future leaders. I believe offering a preschool at every elementary school is a step in the right direction. This gives parents the option to give their children a leg up in the educational process. I believe that our school system can provide the stepping stones for students to achieve at their highest level possible.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

We use Nebraska State Standards which are learning goals or guides for what students should be able to do at each grade level. The schools select curriculum that closely matches the standards. We use these standards as a road map to see what our district needs to improve on. The pandemic took its toll on all school students and school systems. All school systems will have to navigate learning loss and accelerate learning in the aftermath of the pandemic. All schools will need to focus on literacy to close the gap.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

I believe that the Gering Junior High School is the most antiquated building in the district. I think that would be a good starting point for updating. Geil and Northfield would be next in line for renovation. This must be a well-researched plan due to staying on budget yet having our buildings safe and accessible to all students. I believe we can grow our building fund to address these areas by staying informed on the needs of the district. The building committee is in charge of touring and staying in tune with the district needs.

Brian Copsey

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I am a GHS alum and all of our children have graduated from Gering. My wife and I own a local business in Gering and have just welcomed our first grandchild last year. I enjoy spending time with family, golf and traveling to new places. I’m passionate about education and love being able to serve the school and community that has provided so much to myself and to our family.

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

My ability to listen and take input from many different sources helps me form the basis for my decision making. Years of owning a business teach you to make difficult decisions, yet making sure your team understands the reasons for those decisions is critical. I feel my 11 years of experience on the board give me a broad understanding of the operations of our district, finance, curriculum, facilities and policy. I have participated nearly every year in the annual school board educational conferences that is our opportunity for continued education on school board matters to prepare us for serving on the board. I feel I represent our community stakeholders, students, teachers and administrators with compassion and trust they expect from someone serving them on the Gering School Board.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

This is so difficult to answer because each year it can change. Two years ago it was COVID, last year finance; this year, we are focusing on enrollment/graduation. I think an effective board learns that each year you must conduct a thorough self-evaluation as we have been doing the last few years to understand what these challenges are. Along with our superintendent, we develop a list of priorities to focus on that will help guide our decisions and policies for the coming years.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

Gering still has work to do in this area so far as standards go. I know it is a frustration that so much focus is placed on this; I understand why it is needed but wished we had more say in the process. Our goal has been to continue to work on doing the best we can on testing standards, while still educating the “whole child,” making sure each child is healthy, safe, supported and challenged. By doing this and not placing the sole focus on testing, we will ensure we continue to produce top quality learners, which has always been one of Gering’s best strengths.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

The citizens of Gering have given overwhelming support to our schools and have built the new Lincoln Elementary building and remodeled the high school to give our kids many more generations of use. Our maintenance and custodial staff do an outstanding job in maintaining all of our district assets, and they are in good shape. However, our middle school building is the facility that will require the most attention in the coming years. We are able to upgrade the HVAC system with the ESSER money that was available, but we will need to have a plan for future improvements to this building.

Gloria Rita Morales

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

My name is Gloria Rita Morales. I was born and raised in the Scottsbluff/Gering area. I am a Gering High School graduate. I am the mother of five young men, three of whom have graduated from Gering High School and two are still in Gering schools. I have experienced the Gering school system at all grades. Gering has been my home. I have always admired the respect and grit that Gering students display throughout our community, and I would greatly appreciate the opportunity to give back to this wonderful city by becoming a Gering School Board member.

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

As the resource director of Housing Partners of Western Nebraska, I have learned to demonstrate leadership, analytical and financial skills. I served on the ESU-13 Policy Council Board for three years, one as a member and two as president. I currently serve as a board member of the DOVES board. I have volunteered as a soccer coach for the past five years with Western Nebraska Football Club. I was treasurer for Los Guadalupanos Folkloric Dance Group from 2013-2014. As you can see, volunteering and helping my community is my passion. If given the opportunity, I will do my absolute best to continue making Gering Public Schools the finest educational facility for both present and future children.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

I believe the biggest challenge facing our school district is lack of unity. As adults, we should be role models on how to disagree with class. We do not all have to have the same opinions, but we should all show respect toward each other. Our younger population needs us to lead by example.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

I believe our district is highly compatible with other areas of the state and nation. With that being said, we should still always strive to be better. I feel the area we could improve upon this would be by raising salaries for the educators/teachers and finding the budget money so that teachers can buy classroom supplies. I have friends that are teachers, and I see the way they struggle to get classroom supplies. I commend them for doing so.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

The top priority for future building needs in my district would have to be updating the technology in the schools that have not had it done yet (Geil and Northfield). Gering High School and Lincoln Elementary’s classroom technology is amazing, and I would like to see Geil and Northfield be updated as well.

James Jackson

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I am originally from Loveland, Colorado. I moved to the valley in 1994 and have lived here ever since. I have a wonderful wife and three children, two of which are still enrolled as students in Gering Public Schools. My wife, Heather, runs a daycare, and I am a sergeant with the Gering Police Department. I have worked for the City of Gering for over 23 years. I have an associate’s degree from Trinidad State Junior College and a bachelor’s degree from Bethel University. I enjoy hunting, fishing, disc golf and riding motorcycles during my time off.

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

During my time working with the Gering Police Department, I have had the opportunity to work with many of the different teachers, principals and administration that have come and gone throughout the years. I have watched the schools from the side and observed things that worked well with them, as well as things that didn’t work out. I have also had the opportunity to talk to many of the citizens of our city and have discussed their frustrations and adulations.

I have spent six years on the board of the Golden Halo Foundation. I am familiar with working in a board setting and having the differing viewpoints come together to come to a consensus and achieve the goals for the organization. In the end, helping people is the objective; and it is incumbent on us to find ways to make that happen.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

I believe that the biggest challenge that the school board will face is the teacher shortages in the school district. Teachers are the most important part of the educational process. These are the people that we put in place to help our children grow into productive members of our society. To address the shortages, I feel that it is necessary for the district to become partners with secondary educational institutions to help attract teachers from around the country to come to our community and have a vested interest in our children. Employee shortages are a recent issue that law enforcement is facing. Some of the ways people are trying to overcome these issues is hiring bonuses, longevity pay and making sure that the employee has a say in the operations and make sure that they have buy in what it being done inside the schools.

The other challenge we will have to face is funding. As we face these financial obstacles, we will need to focus on the core beliefs and mission statement of the Gering Public Schools; to make sure that all decisions are made in line with the vision and strategic plans that has been put into place. With this economy, we all have to do more with less. The school district is no different. We will have to examine different ways to de more efficient and avoid excesses.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

There are pros and cons to statewide and national standards. What is good for students in Omaha might not be what is needed for the students of Gering. With national and statewide standards, standardized testing is how it is measured. School districts, schools, teachers and students are all under the pressure of making sure that they do well with the tests. To help in the testing process, students are being taught to pass the test, instead of the education they will need to function later in society. It is pretty easy to see how the district compares to others in the state. The entire premise of standardized tests is having the ability to compare. I was able to go to the website and see that Gering School District averages are consistent with other districts in the state. The one area that we were not able to compare on was the readiness for college among high school students.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

The junior high is by far the oldest building in the district. We should be working on a 10-year plan to build or significantly update the junior high to make it a more modern school that can address its modern needs. We will probably need to have the community come forward and help pass another bond to finance the new building. If we need to invest in something, it should be our children.

Along with the junior high, I believe that it is necessary for us to build an area for additional career academies. Not every student needs to go to college. There are many trades that students can become interested in and focus their schooling into going into one of those fields.

Justin Reinmuth

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

Born and raised in the valley, graduate and former employee of Gering High School. My daughters will be graduating from Gering this May. I’m a local business owner, participate in community outreach and can say with pride that I’m vested in the community.

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

Over my tenure at GHS I had the pleasure of teaching in three buildings, nine classrooms and 16 different disciplines. Becoming a teacher for Gering Public Schools was a dream of mine, and I will always be grateful for the experiences, students and friendships forged.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

Letting the teachers engage, enrich and explore the content area they’ve mastered without micromanagement, let the parents and students have an active presence and voice in schools decisions that directly effect that family, and refrain from the latest fad in education being implemented as a fix to struggling test scores, enrollment and truancy issues.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

I think it’s unfair to the staff and students to address, dissect and analyze readily available online ACT test scores by school. The fastest road to unhappiness is comparing your accomplishments to others. There’s always room for improvement, and each new class of students brings with them a new dynamic and challenges.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

Gering Middle School.

Greg Trautman

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I am a Gering graduate, and I am married to Jill Trautman. We have three children: Brendan, Kinzey and Sydney, and all of whom are currently attending Geil Elementary. I own and operate two businesses in the area and my wife works at ESU 13. I am a proud Gering parent who wants to see Gering Public Schools continue their mission of having “Learners today... Leaders Tomorrow.”

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

Through my past work on various boards and serving in leadership roles with Cub Scouts and GO Baseball, I have shown the ability to listen to and consider differing viewpoints before making decisions that were in the best interest of the children we served. Also, while operating my small businesses, I have learned multiple valuable skills that make me a good candidate including budgeting, marketing, customer service and delegating tasks.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

As with any large entity, I believe budgeting and funding are two of the biggest challenges facing our district. I would be committed to creating a fiscally responsible budget while still serving our students with the learning opportunities they need to compete and contribute in society.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

I am encouraged that the implementations of many of the standards that are talking points, such as the health standards, are ultimately left to the decision of individual school boards. I would have to lean on and learn from the professionals at central office to help me assess our district’s current standards, and this is an area I look forward to learning more about if elected.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

Again, my children all are currently enrolled at Geil Elementary, so my current knowledge of other buildings in the district is limited. However, I look forward to hearing input from educators and staff of all facilities to assess what challenges they face in their buildings and how we as a board and district can better support them as they strive to better educate our students.

Krista Baird

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

My husband and I moved to Gering 16 years ago with our four children from Omaha after Carl graduated from physical therapy school. We specifically chose to purchase a home in Gering because we wanted our children to attend Gering Public Schools. I was fortunate to be a homemaker until all four of our kids were in school. I am now the office manager and director of community outreach at the Midwest Theater. I am a CASA volunteer and find great reward in advocating for children. I am a documentary and podcast enthusiast, I love restoring old furniture and family history. Living so far from our own extended families, I am grateful to live in a community where we have made friends that have become family.

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

I believe that my reasons for running for school board make me a good candidate. They are altruistic. I have nothing but the kids of Gering Public School at the foremost of my concern, and my desire is to serve all the students of the district. I possess the qualities that will make me a collaborative fellow board member. I have the ability to listen and see things from varying perspectives. I believe that I have the ability to foster positive relationships within the district and within the community.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

I believe that one of the biggest challenges facing Gering Schools right now is rebounding from what has been an extremely hard and unprecedented couple of years for the district. I personally believe that the school board can set a tone of advocacy and trust for the superintendent. The school board is a governing body, not a managing body as some may want it to be. As community members, parents, teachers, etc., we are not always going to agree on everything, but if we can look to each as support rather than the enemy, I believe we can do great things for Gering Public Schools.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

Learning from other schools and districts that are performing well is always a good thing, but I believe that we do a disservice to our teachers and students in Gering Public Schools when we get too caught up in state and national education standards. We need to focus on identifying the unique needs of our students. I believe those needs are different from school to school within the district, let alone the state and country. The solutions for improvement will be driven by data collected in our own district to best meet the needs of Gering Public Schools.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

I see Gering Junior High as a top building priority for the district. The recent flooding and needed repair of the gym floors brought attention to other critical needs. I also believe in being good stewards of the resources we have, which is in accordance with the district’s current strategic action plan to manage facilities and have a long range facilities plan for improvements.

Jordan Long

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

My name is Jordan Long. I’m 36, I come from a conservative family and I am a disabled veteran. I have five children attending Gering Public Schools.

Thank you for your consideration for nominee of the Gering School Board. If nominated I will perform my duties in the best interest of the children and to the best of my abilities.

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

I served as president on the CAPWN/ESU 13 Head Start Policy Council for one year, while two of my children attended Head Start. I will be able to give the duties of the school board my primary focus and attention should I be nominated.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

There are several challenges our district faces. I feel they will be best approached open minded and with input from students, parents, teachers and staff alike.

Our communities’ conservative values and beliefs are being pushed out of our schools.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

I feel the best course of action would be reviewing current policies and procedures, making the necessary changes to provide our children, their families and our community with stronger relationships, while promoting family togetherness and preserving the conservative values of our community.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

I feel there are several top priorities that need building on. Parental relationships, learning and teaching, student environment and community involvement I feel are all top priorities.

Brandon Smith

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I am a born and raised Gering native. I have been married to my beautiful wife for 19 years and have two children (sixth and ninth grade) currently enrolled in the Gering school system. I coached little kids wrestling for over a decade. I also coached on a national level. In addition, I was the assistant coach for the Gering High School Wrestling Team for three years. I am a Bulldog to the core and want nothing but the best for us. I was in the nursing field for over 15 years. I truly loved caring for patients and helping families, but the recent changes in the industry forced me to move on. I am here to give parents a voice and to ensure they feel heard, something that I feel has been lost in recent years. I am an American loving, dedicated family man that wants to see positive change.

What skills or qualities make you a good candidate for the school board?

I have an open mind and open heart that wants the best for our school, kids and staff. I am a realist, and my decisions are based in fact rather than emotion or politics. I am honest and willing to listen but also very willing to learn. My medical background has allowed me to see things from multiple perspectives. I have a proven ability to establish rapport with people. I am reliable, loyal and driven with strong time management and prioritization abilities. While I don’t have experience within the board, I am prepared to participate responsibility and represent the community in order to help bring a voice to parents and taxpayers.

What is the biggest challenge facing the school district and how would you approach it?

I don’t know that one issue is more important than the other. Funding is and always will be an issue along with curriculum, standards and the health and wellbeing of all students. Through our community, truly listening to one another, and cooperation and involvement from parents, we should be focusing on serving our children. I truly believe this comes down to asking for parental involvement and taking an interest in listening to one another.

Statewide and national standards have become talking points in education. How do you think your district compares? What areas do you think need improvement?

I truly am unsure of how we compare without actually seeing the numbers, but based on hearsay, we seem to be faring well. I, however, truly do feel that testing and standards are highly over emphasized in the public school systems. Although I am not certain, it would seem that testing is a method of measurement for funding, and I feel so many times the needs of individual students are overlooked in order to promote good test scores. I have to believe there are alternative ways we can go about helping each child reach their potential without constant testing.

What do you see as the top priority for future building needs in your district?

At this time, I will answer with an honest I don’t know. I truly don’t have the data and facts in front of me to make that kind of determination. That is definitely something I would need to look to the statistics to determine. This type of thing is what I look forward to dealing with and working toward finding the best solutions for our district based on data presented.

