15 seniors graduate from Hemingford High School

The Hemingford High School Graduating Class of 2022 walked into the Hemingford gym as high school students one last time on the afternoon of Saturday, May 7. Proud parents, family, and friends were all seated inside and anxious to cheer for their favorite Bobcat.

The class motto, “We didn’t even realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun,” from Winnie the Pooh could not have been more fitting for the small class of 15 students. Eight of the 15 graduates have been together since preschool.

“To the graduates, in the words of Ferris Bueller, ‘Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.’ Take your time and enjoy it,” said HPS Superintendent Charles Isom. “Get off your phones. Be in the moment; talk to family members. Interview someone that you see as successful; what were things that helped them get where they are, ask them questions, they want to tell their story. You never know when your final day is upon us so cherish every moment with those you have in your circle and hold them tight.”

Sierra Miller delivered the senior welcome as she thanked family and teachers who supported the graduates on their educational journey. She also thanked her fellow graduates.

“I know I’m not an easy person to get along with but you have all put up with me for the past six years,” Miller said. “I won’t forget any of you or the amazing memories.”

Hemingford High School Principal Daniel Kluver announced Ethan Specht as the salutatorian.

“Of the 22 of us in our preschool class, only eight of us stuck it out in Hemingford, but man did we make some great memories along with the newcomers that joined our journey,” said Specht.

“As for my fellow classmates, thank you for the countless memories we have compiled over the years. Our class was definitely one that was dreaded by the teachers because of how we acted in middle school, but it was all part of the fun right? Maybe not when we were so bad in fourth grade that a sub quit coming back, but you get the point,” he said as the crowd laughed.

Kluver also announced Destiny Hanson as the class valedictorian.

“Graduation is something special for seniors and I can personally tell you that we have been waiting for this day to come as fast as possible,” Hanson said. “But now that it is here we are regretting wishing our days away and hoping for one more year of all the fun activities we endured here at Hemingford. But our time has come and we are ready to move onto a new part of our lives.”

Following the speeches, the graduates took to the crowd to pass out flowers to parents, teachers, family, and members of the community. Then they watched a presentation filled with childhood photos of each student, along with pictures from moments throughout their years at Hemingford.

Hemingford Public Schools board members conferred degrees before the graduates flipped their tassels. The graduates lined up outside to receive well wishes from people in attendance before walking onto a flatbed trailer to toss their caps and go on a joyride around town.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.